ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘The Chances Are That He Won’t Be Involved’ - Medical Expert Pessimistic On Diogo Jota Liverpool Return Date

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

A medical expert has issued worrying news for Liverpool fans regarding the fitness of Diogo Jota ahead of the Premier League campaign.

The 25-year-old injured his hamstring whilst on international duty for Portugal at the end of last season and looks to have suffered a recurrence in pre-season training for Liverpool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WQ43F_0gl8DtI300
IMAGO / PA Images

Whilst Liverpool have not provided any details regarding a return date for the striker, manager Jurgen Klopp admitted he is unlikely to feature in the Comminuty Shield against Manchester City on the 30th July.

Klopp is not the only one who cast doubt that the Portuguese will make a quick return to action, with medical expert Ben Dinnery who runs the Premier Injuries site telling Football Insider it could take time.

“This is a real concern. He picked up the injury playing for Portugal and he has picked up a recurrence in training.

“This calls into question massively his availability heading into game week one. At this moment in time, the chances are that he won’t be involved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iLcBT_0gl8DtI300
IMAGO / PA Images

Scroll to Continue

Dinnery admitted Liverpool will need a fit and firing Jota if they want to compete with City again this season but doesn’t see him being involved when the campaign gets underway.

“You can’t afford too many slip-ups in this Premier League, especially given the fact that you’d expect City to start like a steam train.

“Liverpool, if they want to compete, are going to need to hit the ground running as well. Jota would normally be heavily involved in that.

“But unless we see him on the training pitch soon, it’s difficult to see him being involved in the early weeks of the season.”

After Sadio Mane moved to Bayern Munich this summer, Klopp will have been relying on Jota to allow new signing, Darwin Nunez, time to settle.

The Liverpool manager will be desperate to see Jota back on the training pitch as early as possible so he gets the season underway with the maximum possible firepower available.

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits being 'disappointed' that Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones all missed the club's tour of America... as he insists his side 'ALWAYS' drop points after stars miss pre-season

Pep Guardiola admitted the absence of three first-team stars has scuppered Manchester City’s chances of a rare perfect pre-season. Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones are all out in Croatia with the club’s Under-23 team after failing to meet America’s entry requirements for two tour friendlies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Portuguese
The US Sun

Is Man Utd vs Aston Villa on TV? Channel, live stream, kick-off time, team news for pre-season clash in Australia

MANCHESTER UNITED return to their pre-season schedule in Australia THIS WEEKEND when they take on Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa. Speculation on Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford has dominated the headlines for the entire transfer window. However, the Portuguese icon may not be needed as Anthony Martial continued his striking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fuming LIV Golf star tells Sky Sports reporter to 'go (expletive) yourself' over 'could this be your last major' question at British Open

Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir has revealed how a LIV golf star told him to “go (expletive)’ himself after he asked a question. The golf correspondent quizzed the golfer on whether The Open at St. Andrews would be his last major for a while. Weir did not reveal who the golfer was but he shared the exchange on Twitter.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Bayern Munich signs defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich signed Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus for 67 million euros ($68.6 million) on a five-year contract Tuesday. The 22-year-old De Ligt is Bayern’s first major signing since agreeing to sell star striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona last week, and Juventus said the fee for the Dutchman could increase by 10 million euros ($10.2 million) in conditional payments.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Bruno Fernandes praises Man Utd trio after Crystal Palace win

Manchester United have enjoyed a perfect start to pre-season, winning three out of three as they prepare for their final game in Australia against Aston Villa. The latest victory against Crystal Palace was arguably the most convincing of the bunch, with all three of Erik ten Hag’s forwards scoring in a comprehensive 65-minute job.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy