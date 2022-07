The accused Oxford High School shooter appeared in court Friday morning for a monthly hearing to confirm his placement at the Oakland County Jail while he awaits trial. Each month, accused shooter Ethan Crumbley must appear in court for a pretrial hearing, in which the judge will decide whether to continue lodging him at the Oakland County Jail rather than a juvenile facility. Crumbley’s attorney previously requested he be moved to Children’s Village juvenile detention center because he is a minor, but an Oakland County judge denied that request in March and ordered the accused shooter to remain in jail.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO