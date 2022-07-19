ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Using the Genomics England data set to propose updated global guidelines to improve rare disease diagnosis

By Genomics England
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, an international group of leading scientists publish recommendations for updating existing standards for determining the disease-causing potential of genomic variants, harnessing insights from Genomics England rare disease participants. The work was led by scientists at Genomics England, The University of Manchester and The University of Oxford, coordinating an expert team...

medicalxpress.com

