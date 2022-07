MONTEZUMA - A retired woodworker is transforming the remnants of a 600-700 pound tree stump dragged out of a Grand Lake channel into beautiful, handmade bowls. Doug Barhorst, 67, said he discovered a huge wooden stump floating in the channel near his Montezuma home on June 7. With the help of Ohio Department Natural Resource staff and a backhoe, the stump was freed from the channel and brought to dry land on June 8, Barhorst said.

MONTEZUMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO