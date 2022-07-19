ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Raptors Sign Jeff Dowtin Jr. to Two-Way Contract

By Aaron Rose
 2 days ago
Jeff Dowtin Jr. is sticking around with the Toronto Raptors.

The 25-year-old point guard was a standout at Summer League for Toronto, averaging 16 points on 57% shooting with 4.3 assists and just 0.5 turnovers per game in Las Vegas. Now, on the heels of his impressive showing, Dowtin has reportedly signed a two-way contract with the organization, per The Athletic's Shams Charania

Dowtin will join the Raptors as a bench guard who will compete with Malachi Flynn and Dalano Banton for minutes behind Fred VanVleet.

The contract is Toronto's second of two two-way contracts, the first going to Ron Harper Jr. who signed with the Raptors as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NBA Draft. Two-way players are ineligible to play in the NBA playoffs.

Dowtin averaged 20.9 points on 55.6 shooting and 43.2% three-point shooting with 6.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.3 turnovers in 22 G League games last season. He also appeared in nine NBA games with the Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, and Milwaukee Bucks.

He proved to be a savvy point guard at Summer League, limiting turnovers and getting Toronto into its offense early in the possession. His lack of size isn't traditionally what the Raptors have been looking for lately, but he showed enough in Las Vegas to warrant another look this year.

