Fire extinguished following explosion at Hoover Dam

A fire was extinguished after an explosion occurred at the Hoover Dam in Nevada, the city of Boulder confirmed in a tweet Tuesday.

The city said its fire department responded after an emergency call but the fire was put out before the department arrived. The tweet said additional questions should be directed to the Bureau of Reclamation, which oversees water management in the Western United States.

Video emerged on social media Tuesday afternoon that showed the explosion occurring on a section of the dam.

The bureau said in a tweet that a transformer at the dam caught fire at around 10 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time, and the bureau and dam fire brigade put the fire out around 10:30. The tweet said no visitors or employees were injured, and there is no risk to the power grid, as power is still being generated.

The bureau said in another tweet that it is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Hill has reached out to the bureau for additional information.

Updated: 2:40 p.m.