ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

L3Harris Bags US Navy's ~$380M Cooperative Engagement Capability Contract

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX has secured a contract worth up to ~$380 million from the U.S. Navy for the production, repair, and sustainment of the Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC)...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy helicopter accidentally drops 5 missiles into Pacific near CA

A U.S. Navy helicopter unintentionally dropped a set of five missiles into the Pacific Ocean in an area near the coast of California in mid-June and still hasn’t found them, despite search efforts to recover the weapons. The incident was first revealed this week. Navy spokesperson Brian O’Rourke told...
CALIFORNIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy deploys unmanned drone warships in Pacific in message to China

The U.S. Navy deployed three unmanned warships this week to kick off its biennial Rim of the Pacific Excercise (RIMPAC). The move comes as a sign that the Navy is integrating these unmanned ships in a region of the world where they may have to contend with China. “The future...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

The Marine Corps' Latest Tactical Vehicle is Ready for the Indo-Pacific

The JLTV trailer will aid an essential part of warfighting: logistics. The United States Marine Corps’ latest innovation is neither ship, nor rifle, nor armored vehicle. Instead, this summer, the U.S. Marine Corps is taking service of a trailer for their fleet of joint light tactical vehicles (JLTVs), the Humvee replacement vehicle.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Bags Us Navy#Technologies Inc Lhx#The U S Navy#Cec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Hypersonic missile launches off Marine Corps truck in DARPA test

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, a Pentagon office that conducts research and development of emerging technologies, said it successfully conducted the first flight test of the Operational Fires Program at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. The medium-range hypersonic missile was launched from the back of a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

US Air Force pilots face off against Russian helicopter in preparation for combat

America is preparing for air combat with Russia by training against their attack helicopters.Footage shows US Air Force chopper pilots facing off against a Russian-made Mil Mi-24 “Hind” gunship during a week-long exercise.The drill, featuring airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron, took place at the end of June in Lancaster, Texas.“There are only a few [Hind gunships] that exist in the country and we were able to come out here and fight against an actual threat helicopter,” Major Matthew Keough, of the 41st Rescue Squadron, said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More US says Russia preparing sham vote as pretext to annex Ukrainian territoryLiz Truss advocates for monarchy to be abolished in resurfaced clipFarmers use hay bales to create makeshift swimming pool
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Defense One

The US Army Just Placed What Might Be Its Last Order for Black Hawk Helicopters

In what could be its last purchase of Black Hawk helicopters, the U.S. Army on Monday placed a $2.3 billion order with Sikorsky for at least 120 aircraft. The five-year deal comes just months before the Army is expected to choose a winner to build a replacement for the UH-60, which has been the military’s workhorse for more than four decades.
MILITARY
The Drive

China “Will Challenge Us In Our Port And Beyond” Says Top Marine

Ports, other logistics hubs and command and control centers would be heavily targeted in any conflict with China. In a conflict with China, which would require the U.S. military to operate over vast swaths of ocean, ports, other logistical hubs, and command and control centers would be especially vulnerable, the top Marine says.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

New Naval Aircraft Quickly Becomes Vital Asset to American Sailors

The U.S. Navy constructed the CMV-22B aircraft, based on the Marine Corps’ tiltrotor aircraft, which has quickly become a crucial asset to carrier operations of extreme distances. The United States Navy’s CMV-22B Osprey, a variation of the Marine Corps’ pioneering tiltrotor aircraft, is swiftly becoming a vital asset for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands US aircraft stay away from int’l airspace in intercepted audio

A Chinese warship was heard on an intercepted radio transmission on Monday demanding a U.S. military aircraft keep its distance as it operated over international airspace near Taiwan. The intercepted radio transmission was recorded by Robin Hsu, a former Taiwan navy radar operator who now heads a team of open-source...
MILITARY
Navy Times

US Navy collecting tactical training data it once shunned

WASHINGTON — When the U.S. Navy hosted its first advanced tactical training event for surface ships in 2016, it purposely avoided collecting much data: The ships didn’t need another assessment, the thinking went; instead, they needed rigorous training ahead of linking up with the rest of the carrier strike group.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
63K+
Followers
149K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy