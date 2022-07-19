ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

Adventures with BRN: New virtual roller coaster in Rockwall immerses families in fun

By Editor
Blue Ribbon News
Blue Ribbon News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROCKWALL, TX (July 19, 2022) Shenaniganz in Rockwall captures the hearts of local families with everything from arcade games and bowling to lazer tag and axe throwing – but its latest addition has dropped a fully immersive, state-of the-art virtual rollercoaster right in our backyard. Our Blue Ribbon...

blueribbonnews.com

