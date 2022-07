BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Restaurant Week enters its 13th year Thursday, and 40 businesses are expected to take part in the 10-day event. Learn more in the video above. “Giving back is and always has been at the heart of our mission," Bill Stoeffhaas, co-founder of Birmingham Restaurant Week, said in a news release. "We are excited to enjoy another event with promises to give back to those who truly need it most while having the opportunity to enjoy delicious food and libations that have continuously put Birmingham on the map."

