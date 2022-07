Did you hear about the guy who went to a big box merchant to buy a new refrigerator?. When the time came to pay, he noticed a sign at the counter that said “If you can get a lower price, we will match it!” Upon seeing this, the guy pulled out his phone, scanned the serial number, went online, sorted by price and found the same unit for $1,000 less than the store’s sale price. He showed the sales clerk his phone and the clerk matched the price. The consumer won big, but the retailer lost and it wasn’t a fair fight.

