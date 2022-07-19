ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

Disturbing social media posts about a mass shooting leads to Putnam County arrest

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 2 days ago

Palatka, Fla. — A 31-year-old Palatka man is in jail following a series of violent and threatening social media posts.

Detectives with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said concerned citizens tipped them off to Andrew Phillips’ online activity.

They said Phillips talked about planning a mass shooting, and raping and killing a young girl.

Investigators found Phillips at work in Palatka on Monday evening, where they arrested him.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Gator DeLoach said, “In light of the increased violence we have seen by those with mental health issues, this is a perfect example of see something, say something.”

He went on to say, “After talking to people who know this individual, he is clearly having his own personal internal struggle. He is now clearly on our radar and we will do everything to ensure the community’s safety as well as his own well-being.”

Phillips is charged with sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting, which is a second-degree felony.

He’s being held in the Putnam County jail on no bond.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to Putnam County now. Look for an update on Action News Jax at 4 p.m. on FOX30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iHGvt_0gl894ty00
Putnam Co. Mass Shooting Threat Arrest Social media posts by suspect, Andrew Phillips, were posted by the Putnam Co. Sheriff's Office. (Credit: Putnam Co. Sheriff's Office)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NUxgQ_0gl894ty00
Putnam Co. Mass Shooting Threat Arrest Social media posts by suspect, Andrew Phillips, were posted by the Putnam Co. Sheriff's Office. (Credit: Putnam Co. Sheriff's Office)

LMFRN
2d ago

His posts are seriously messed up! Regardless of his ongoing mental health issues I hope he gets the maximum time and MH treatment. Thankful he was reported to law enforcement.

