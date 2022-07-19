ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Rep. Alma Adams Arrested In Washington D.C. For Protesting For Abortion Rights

By Caryn Little
wccbcharlotte.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. — North Carolina Representative Alma Adams was arrested in Washington, D.C. for protesting for abortion rights and reproductive justice at the Supreme Court,...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley demands Democrats hold hearing to discuss banning Nancy Pelosi, her colleagues and their spouses from trading stocks after her husband Paul buying 20,000 shares in semiconductor firm

Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter asking Democrats to hold a hearing on banning stock trading for lawmakers and their spouses after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband recently made a questionable purchase in a semiconductor firm. The Missouri Republican wrote to Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who chairs the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

N. Carolina Bill Proposing Women Who Get Abortions Be Executed Sparks Fury

A North Carolina bill proposing that women getting abortions face the death penalty is sparking alarm on social media, despite it being highly unlikely to become law. Although the bill was filed in February 2021 and received little support from state legislators, it received renewed attention on social media after viral tweets incorrectly stated it was introduced recently, in the wake of the Supreme Court's historic reversal of its decision in Roe v. Wade last month.
POLITICS
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
OK! Magazine

First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder

Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
North Carolina State
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The US Sun

Joe Biden shocks viewers by revealing cancer diagnosis – after having several skin lesions removed

PRESIDENT Joe Biden left viewers puzzled by revealing a cancer diagnosis. The president made the statement during his speech on Wednesday about a "climate emergency". Biden was describing the health effects of emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Delaware, saying the plant had a bad "legacy" of "toxins, smog and greenhouse emissions."
CLAYMONT, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alma Adams
Rolling Stone

Oklahoma Bakery Owner Faces Charges for Participating in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Click here to read the full article. An Oklahoma mother and bakery owner faces a laundry list of charges including destruction of government property and disorderly or disruptive conduct on federal property after a lengthy investigation determined she participated in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. FBI agents arrested Dova Alina Winegeart, 49, of Fairview, Oklahoma Tuesday after a federal warrant and affidavit detailing her actions on and after the storming of the Capitol was issued last week. She was released later that day on $5,000 bond. The FBI’s Washington Field Office was first alerted to her presence at the...
FAIRVIEW, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Protest#Politics Congress#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#Capitol Police
Axios

17 House Democrats arrested at abortion rights rally

Seventeen House Democrats were detained Tuesday at an abortion rights rally protesting the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Driving the news: U.S. Capitol Police said that it started arresting demonstrators after they failed to follow their three warnings to stop blocking a street in Washington, D.C. near the Supreme Court.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CBS Baltimore

Former AG Doug Gansler drops out of governor's race

BALTIMORE -- Former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler has dropped out of the race to become the Democratic nominee for governor.Following a count of some mail-in ballots from 16 jurisdictions on Thursday, Gansler holds a 3% share of the vote, according to results posted on the Maryland State Board of Elections' website.As of Wednesday, the board had reported receiving 250,540 mail-in ballots, but there won't be enough for Gansler to catch the leader in the race, author and nonprofit CEO Wes Moore.In a post on his Facebook page, Gansler thanked his supporters and acknowledged this election will bring his career...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy