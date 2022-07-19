ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers Say This ‘Magical’ Anti-Aging Concealer With SPF Brightens Eyes and Reduces Wrinkles

By Hannah Kahn
 2 days ago
Shutterstock

Now that we’re getting older, we just want to look younger. Finding the illustrious Fountain of Youth is at the top of our bucket list! We used to take our clear complexion and smooth skin for granted. As Andy Bernard once said on The Office, “I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you’ve actually left them.” Too true! We’re like trees that develop annual growth rings each year — only in our case, we have wrinkles written right across our face.

Aging is inevitable, but that doesn’t mean we just have to accept our fine lines as fact! Skincare is the secret behind younger-looking skin, and we just found the holy grail of beauty products. This 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Renewal Therapy by Colorescience improves signs of aging to deliver a youthful appearance. Plus, the formula features SPF 35 to protect your skin from the sun. So, kiss those dark circles, wrinkles and puffy under-eyes goodbye and say hello to your new favorite brightening concealer!

Do you wake up to dark circles daily, despite getting a good night’s sleep? Have you noticed deeper lines around your eyes (we hate the term “crow’s feet,” but you know what we’re talking about)? What about sagging skin or puffiness? If you are dealing with any of these issues, then we might have just found the perfect product for you.

The Colorescience Total Eye 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Renewal Therapy for Wrinkles & Dark Circles is a powerful treatment that corrects, protects and addresses eye area concerns. This concealer makes you look rested and revitalized by visibly improving the appearance of wrinkles, dark circles and under-eye bags. In addition, the multi-purpose products preps your skin for eye makeup while the cooling applicator reduces puffiness.

Colorescience is a beloved beauty brand most famous for its powder sunscreen — in fact, Cameron Diaz once called this product her favorite sunscreen! This 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Renewal Therapy also contains SPF to shield your skin from harsh UV rays. Available in Fair, Medium, Tan and Deep shades for a range of skin tones, this concealer brightens and hydrates to replenish skin.

One shopper raved, “This is one thing I do that have helped my skin to look more healthy and youthful. This TOTAL EYE 3-IN-1 RENEWAL THERAPY SPF 35 is my long time favorite and I am still using it everyday now. I use it as SPF, highlighter and concealer.” Another reviewer reported, “I was thinking this product was overrated. BUT I am in love with it. It took 3-5 years off my face easily.” Incredible!

Look more alert and awake with this brightening treatment from Colorescience!

