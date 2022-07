KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person was injured in a crash in the Sissonville area on Tuesday.

Kanawha Metro says that a single occupant was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Edens Fork Rd. at PPSI Circle at around 1:45 p.m.

There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.

They say that one lane of Edens Fork Rd. is shut down at this time.