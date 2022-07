ATLANTA — The unofficial start of the 2022 college football season has arrived. SEC Media Days began in Atlanta on Monday, and Tennessee’s turn comes on Thursday morning as the Vols, Auburn and Texas A&M wrap-up the four-day annual extravaganza. Second-year head coach Josh Heupel, joined by quarterback Hendon Hooker, wide receiver Cedric Tillman and safety Trevon Flowers, will make the interview rounds at the College Football Hall Of Fame and Omni Hotel to discuss the current state of the Vols and look forward to the upcoming 2022 season – and GoVols247 is in the house to provide complete coverage.

