RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Myron Dewey, an outspoken Native American activist, was killed in a car crash last September when another vehicle ran into his vehicle. For months, nobody was charged for the crash and his family thought that might be the end of the case. But ten months later, the driver was just charged. This came after deputies told Dewey's family that they were reopening the case.

RENO, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO