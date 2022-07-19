ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Ham 'hold further talks with Jesse Lingard over a possible move' with David Moyes determined to sign the ex-Manchester United free agent despite interest from Nottingham Forest

By Jeorge Bird For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

West Ham have held further talks with free agent Jesse Lingard over a possible move to east London.

Lingard is a free agent following his departure from Manchester United and David Moyes is eager to sign him, as reported by The Guardian.

In the second half of the 2020-21 season Lingard had a hugely productive loan spell at West Ham, during which he scored nine goals in 16 games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35i2YI_0gl87ttU00
West Ham have held further discussions with Jesse Lingard regarding a possible move
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ak74K_0gl87ttU00
David Moyes is eager to sign Lingard, although Nottingham Forest are also interested

Last season Lingard, who can operate as a winger or an attacking midfielder, found regular playing time difficult to come by at United, but there is no shortage of interest in him, with Nottingham Forest also monitoring the situation.

Other clubs are tracking Lingard, such as Everton, Leicester, Newcastle and Tottenham. Furthermore, MLS clubs and a team in Saudi Arabia are also interested.

Lingard is demanding wages of £180,000-a-week, which has meant that the situation has dragged on for some time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AOCDf_0gl87ttU00
Lingard had a hugely impressive loan spell at West Ham in 2021 as he scored nine goals

However, the 29-year-old is now close to making a decision on his future, with West Ham leading the race.

Lingard played 232 times for Manchester United, scoring 35 goals.

West Ham have already signed Nayef Aguerd from Rennes, while Alphonse Areola made his loan move from Paris Saint-Germain permanent.

The Hammers are also looking to sign Armando Broja from Chelsea.

