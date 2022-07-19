West Ham 'hold further talks with Jesse Lingard over a possible move' with David Moyes determined to sign the ex-Manchester United free agent despite interest from Nottingham Forest

West Ham have held further talks with free agent Jesse Lingard over a possible move to east London.

Lingard is a free agent following his departure from Manchester United and David Moyes is eager to sign him, as reported by The Guardian.

In the second half of the 2020-21 season Lingard had a hugely productive loan spell at West Ham, during which he scored nine goals in 16 games.

Last season Lingard, who can operate as a winger or an attacking midfielder, found regular playing time difficult to come by at United, but there is no shortage of interest in him, with Nottingham Forest also monitoring the situation.

Other clubs are tracking Lingard, such as Everton, Leicester, Newcastle and Tottenham. Furthermore, MLS clubs and a team in Saudi Arabia are also interested.

Lingard is demanding wages of £180,000-a-week, which has meant that the situation has dragged on for some time.

However, the 29-year-old is now close to making a decision on his future, with West Ham leading the race.

Lingard played 232 times for Manchester United, scoring 35 goals.

West Ham have already signed Nayef Aguerd from Rennes, while Alphonse Areola made his loan move from Paris Saint-Germain permanent.

The Hammers are also looking to sign Armando Broja from Chelsea.