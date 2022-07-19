"Mason Mount Has the Potential to Be One of the Worlds Best" - Former Chelsea Defender Glen Johnson

Since making his breakthrough under Frank Lampard in the 2019/20 season, Mason Mount has gone on to become one of Chelsea's key players and at only 23 still has the potential to be one of the greatest in the world.

Former Chelsea and Liverpool defender Glen Johnson certainly believes that the England midfielder has the capabilities to become a worldwide sensation for club and country.

Speaking to Genting Casino, Johnson was questioned about his former club and spoke about many things, including that of the future of Mount.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

"When he first started, people just assumed he was a young English player performing well at the moment but not expecting him to kick on, but he’s won their player of the season in the last two years." He continued.

"I like him a lot and I think he deserves to be playing. He’s performing at every level and he could go on to being one of the world’s best."

Mount registered a career best of 29 goals/assists in all competitions, including 11 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Johnson also discussed the possibility of his fomer club closing the gap on fellow title challengers Manchester City and Liverpool.

"I can’t see Chelsea being good enough at the moment to win the league. As long as they bridge the gap and remain competitive for the last 25 percent of the season then I think they would take that."

"They will get top 4 and as long as there is some sort of improvement and the gap is closed from City and Liverpool then that would be a good season. "

The Blues finished third behind City and Liverpool last season however there was a significant points gap between themselves and the top two.

Having already signed Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling this summer, Chelsea are looking to build a team strong enough to challenge at the top.