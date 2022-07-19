ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

1835 Dalewood Pl

thexunewswire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentrally Located Tudor Bungelow - Property Id: 942747. This cozy two bedroom one bath home is currently being offered on a minimum two year lease. This great home has hardwood floors throughout, central air, level,...

www.thexunewswire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thexunewswire.com

1411 Main St

1BR at 14th & Main - Apartment #202 is on the second floor of the building, facing Main Street! Upon walking in, you'll notice that the bedroom is on your right with a double sliding closet. Hardwood floors throughout. Stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen for groceries and storage! Enjoy the exposed brick and duct work, as well as the expansive windows in the living room that overlook all Main Street has to offer.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2180 Pine Valley Drive

2180 Pine Valley Dr 4BR/2.5BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today at www.bbrents.com for our NEWLY built 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths beauty located in Hamilton, OH! This gorgeous home is almost ready for your move in and has an open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, w/d hookups, central air, a full basement, a two car attached garage, off street parking, and so much more! It’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, Hamilton schools, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream!
HAMILTON, OH
thexunewswire.com

3366 Felicity Drive 1

Spacious 1 bedroom apartment for rent in the neighborhood of Westwood, located on a quiet side street in Hamilton County. Rent is $800 monthly with a 1 month security deposit due at lease signing. Owner pays water. Email to setup tour. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3366-felicity-drive-cincinnati-oh-unit-1/943258. Property Id 943258. No Pets...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
thexunewswire.com

2262 Harrison Ave

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Westwood - Conveniently located, large 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment on the first floor of a 2 family house in Westwood. Large kitchen has tiled floor and is equipped with stove, range hood, and refrigerator, and has plenty of counter and cabinet space. Hardwood floors. Large bathroom with extra storage. Tenant pays gas and electric, including heat. No pets and No Section 8. Cincinnati School District. WeybridgeRealty.com 513-407-8069 ext. 6.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Real Estate
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Cincinnati, OH
Business
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Business
thexunewswire.com

2 Estate Dr

Cozy and quiet apartments in Amelia. Colonial Terrace Apartments offers a combination of livability, design and quality. Tucked away from the main streets, this is a nice quiet community with onsite management and maintenance. Spacious two bedroom apartment, freshly updated. Comes with air conditioning. Laundry room on first floor of...
AMELIA, OH
thexunewswire.com

P.O. Box 531635

1 Bedroom - Your new home awaits you in the heart of White Oak! This location offers convenient access to the interstate, shopping, restaurants, and parks. We also provide off-street parking, an extra storage unit, and on-site coin laundry. A one time $25 administration fee is applied to all new...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

1210 Myrtle Ave.

Very spacious 1 bedroom - Updated, large 1 bedroom apartment on top floor of 2 family home. Remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Conveniently located in Walnut hills, close to Downtown and UC. Stackable washer dryer hookup in unit. Please call RAW Property Management Leasing at 513-823-2123 extension 1. www.rawpropertymanagement.com. Qualification Requirements:
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

901 Lexington Ave, Cin

Spacious Restored Four Bedroom Victorian - Property Id: 942257. Spacious and period restored four bedroom Victorian House with vaulted ceilings, mini-split air conditioning system with a remodeled eat-in kitchen with granite lunch countertop and chairs over looking a hexagonal shaped large dining room with handmade chandeliers throughout and genuine restored walnut hardwood flooring. Large bathroom with sitting area and restored tub with new slate flooring and built-in cabinet shelving. Security perimeters cameras with encroachment alerts. Three entrance secured doors. Parking lot for three cars in rear. Secret passageway to an attic which contains two more remodeled bedrooms and a full bathroom for extra rental price, if wanted, otherwise closed off by a wall. Within 2 minutes walking distance of Xavier University and campus business mall area. Management Office and maintenance for emergency calls and on site repairs. Call the Manager Ms Z at 513'761-3433 for information/application fee:$25. Showings begin Saturday 7-23-22 appointment only!
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I75#Oh Address#Colonial Trace Apartments
thexunewswire.com

1029 Dana Ave.

Fully Renovated Three Bedroom Apartment - This updated apartment is located in Norwood directly across from Xavier University. It is a 3 bedroom and 1 full bath. The kitchen has brand new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances! It Also comes with a completely updated bathroom and plenty of in unit storage. There is shared laundry in the building and off street parking. Residents are responsible for gas and electric.
NORWOOD, OH
thexunewswire.com

3580 Wilson Avenue

Nice family house; walk to Children's Hospital; close to everything - This 3BR cape cod is clean and on a quiet street; 3 blocks from Children's Hospital. Large living room, dining room and nice kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. New high efficient furnace. Full basement for storage. Location. 3580 Wilson Avenue,...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2955-2965 MCMICKEN

2955 McMicken - 1 bedroom, 1 bath - $725 Just remodeled 1st month rent free - This apartment is close to UC and easy access to highway. Has living, dining, kitchen with range and refrigerator and ac. Rent is $725 with resident paying electric and $50 towards utilities. No application fee. Deposit is $700. Please contact us at 937-461-5422 or www.whitprop.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WLWT 5

Lifeguard, pool shortage leave neighborhood kids out in the heat

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati opened an eleventh public swimming pool today, but that appears to be the ceiling for the summer of 2022. The shortage of lifeguards, a problem nationwide, has left most city pools closed with little probability that any additional pools would open before the season comes to a close.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: July 21–24

Get ready to groove at the Cincinnati Music Festival, see performances by talented pianists from around the world, sing along to a hit Broadway musical, see a classic Shakespeare rom-com in your local park, and dance all night at these Greater Cincinnati events. After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Cincinnati’s weekend...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

New Indian restaurant with a twist coming to Dayton

A new restaurant specializing in Indian food, but with a twist is coming to Dayton. “You see a lot of Indian restaurants in Dayton,” Maulin Patel, owner of The Twist Indian Grill said. “This is not the typical Indian restaurant.”. The Twist Indian Grill, located at 2627 S....
DAYTON, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

14 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (July 22-24)

The Cincy Soul: The Black Taste festival will bring over 75 Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, caterers and vendors to Fountain Square. The festival offers “an opportunity to learn and experience diverse African-American cultures, heritage and traditions through visual performance arts, cultural displays and demonstrations,” according to the event’s website. There will also be live performances from Raekwon, Dave Hollister and Speed Walton. 6 p.m.-2 a.m. July 22; 11 a.m.-2 a.m. July 23; noon-10 p.m. July 24. Free admission. Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., Downtown, cincysoulblacktaste.com. (Lindsay Wielonski)
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Sister identifies mystery woman found in Great Miami River

On July 13, a rowing team was on the Great Miami River when someone spotted a woman's body floating in the water. Police were called to the scene, but it was impossible to determine the woman's age, race or ethnicity due to how long the body had been in the water.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Downtown Cincinnati skate series rolls into Sawyer Point

CINCINNATI — It’s time to grab your roller skates!. Sunset Skate is rolling into Sawyer Point this summer. Skaters can enjoy the waterfront breeze while gliding around the city’s largest roller rink. The Sunset Skate events will include music, drinks, food trucks, live bands and games. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Cincinnati, OH — 30 Top Places!

A truly cosmopolitan vacation is what you’ll experience when you visit Cincinnati, from its thriving arts scene to its eclectic dining. Indeed, this multi-cultural Ohio city is also home to a diverse selection of flavors that will keep the foodie in you ever-excited throughout your stay. What’s more, you...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy