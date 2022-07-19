1835 Dalewood Pl

Spacious Restored Four Bedroom Victorian - Property Id: 942257. Spacious and period restored four bedroom Victorian House with vaulted ceilings, mini-split air conditioning system with a remodeled eat-in kitchen with granite lunch countertop and chairs over looking a hexagonal shaped large dining room with handmade chandeliers throughout and genuine restored walnut hardwood flooring. Large bathroom with sitting area and restored tub with new slate flooring and built-in cabinet shelving. Security perimeters cameras with encroachment alerts. Three entrance secured doors. Parking lot for three cars in rear. Secret passageway to an attic which contains two more remodeled bedrooms and a full bathroom for extra rental price, if wanted, otherwise closed off by a wall. Within 2 minutes walking distance of Xavier University and campus business mall area. Management Office and maintenance for emergency calls and on site repairs. Call the Manager Ms Z at 513'761-3433 for information/application fee:$25. Showings begin Saturday 7-23-22 appointment only!

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO