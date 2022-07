MALCOLM–(KFOR July 20)–A 42-year-old Lincoln man was shot and killed late Tuesday night during a gathering on a boat moored at Branched Oak Lake marina. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner on Wednesday morning said that deputies were called just before 11:30pm Tuesday about a report of gunshots and found a man, later identified as Benjamin Case of Lincoln, with gunshot wounds. Case and a group of people were socializing on the boat, when they felt an unknown person step aboard. According to the account of the survivors, Case, the owner of the boat opened the door and was immediately shot.

