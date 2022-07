3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with 4th bonus bedroom in basement Single Family House - This single family home has two bedrooms upstairs, 1 bedroom on the ground lever along with the 1 bathroom and 1 bedroom in the basement. There is an additional sunroom with sliding glass doors. There is wood vinyl flooring throughout the house. Washer and dryer hook ups are included along with a stainless steel refrigerator, white electric stove and dishwasher. There is a gas furnace and central AC. Private off street parking in the driveway and the house is located very close to shopping, dining and hospital.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO