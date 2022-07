Centrally Located Tudor Bungelow - Property Id: 942747. This cozy two bedroom one bath home is currently being offered on a minimum two year lease. This great home has hardwood floors throughout, central air, level, fenced backyard and an attached one car garage. This home includes washer and dryer. This great home is perfectly situated between I71 and I75 and is minutes away from anywhere in the city. Call Greg at 513.800.0109 to schedule a showing. Phone calls only please, electronic inquiries will not be processed. Small well behaved pets will be considered with additional deposit and rent. Sorry, no section 8.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO