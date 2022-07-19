629 4th Ave.

1BR at 14th & Main - Apartment #202 is on the second floor of the building, facing Main Street! Upon walking in, you'll notice that the bedroom is on your right with a double sliding closet. Hardwood floors throughout. Stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen for groceries and storage! Enjoy the exposed brick and duct work, as well as the expansive windows in the living room that overlook all Main Street has to offer.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO