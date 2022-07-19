ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, KY

629 4th Ave.

thexunewswire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetter Homes / Northern Kentucky - Property Id: 880097. Gorgeous Old World design, three bedrooms, two baths, off street parking, private back yard with garden space. Very conveniently located to churches, schools and...

www.thexunewswire.com

thexunewswire.com

1411 Main St

1BR at 14th & Main - Apartment #202 is on the second floor of the building, facing Main Street! Upon walking in, you'll notice that the bedroom is on your right with a double sliding closet. Hardwood floors throughout. Stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen for groceries and storage! Enjoy the exposed brick and duct work, as well as the expansive windows in the living room that overlook all Main Street has to offer.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2262 Harrison Ave

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Westwood - Conveniently located, large 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment on the first floor of a 2 family house in Westwood. Large kitchen has tiled floor and is equipped with stove, range hood, and refrigerator, and has plenty of counter and cabinet space. Hardwood floors. Large bathroom with extra storage. Tenant pays gas and electric, including heat. No pets and No Section 8. Cincinnati School District. WeybridgeRealty.com 513-407-8069 ext. 6.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2 Estate Dr

Cozy and quiet apartments in Amelia. Colonial Terrace Apartments offers a combination of livability, design and quality. Tucked away from the main streets, this is a nice quiet community with onsite management and maintenance. Spacious two bedroom apartment, freshly updated. Comes with air conditioning. Laundry room on first floor of...
AMELIA, OH
thexunewswire.com

482 Pedretti Ave

Our beautiful and comfortable Parkview Garden Apartments are ready for you!! Offering spacious rooms, 2 bedrooms with 1.5 bathrooms. New updated homes along with beautiful woods around the property. We cant wait to hear from you and show you this amazing apartments. We are very excited to meet you!!!. Apply...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

4221 Brownway Ave

Oakley: Stunning 2 bed 1 bath Available in September - Located on a quiet residential street and features secured entry!. This is a garden-level unit. Walk to all things Oakley Square. The monthly rent is $1095 with a $75 utility fee that includes heat, water, sewage, and trash.,. Apartment features:
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

1210 Myrtle Ave.

Very spacious 1 bedroom - Updated, large 1 bedroom apartment on top floor of 2 family home. Remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Conveniently located in Walnut hills, close to Downtown and UC. Stackable washer dryer hookup in unit. Please call RAW Property Management Leasing at 513-823-2123 extension 1. www.rawpropertymanagement.com. Qualification Requirements:
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

3366 Felicity Drive 1

Spacious 1 bedroom apartment for rent in the neighborhood of Westwood, located on a quiet side street in Hamilton County. Rent is $800 monthly with a 1 month security deposit due at lease signing. Owner pays water. Email to setup tour. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3366-felicity-drive-cincinnati-oh-unit-1/943258. Property Id 943258. No Pets...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
thexunewswire.com

5884 Island Dr 3x2V

3-BED 2-BATH $1099/mo. SECURITY DEPOSIT $1099 & up - Property Id: 286481. FOLLOW the STEPS BELOW to END YOUR SEARCH. STEP 1, CALL 513-353-1551 and ask us to help end your search for a place to live. STEP 2, SCHEDULE a TOUR when you CALL 513-353-1551 or ask me to...
CLEVES, OH
thexunewswire.com

54 E Mcmicken Ave

1bed 1 bath units available. RENT -$800 and $200 for utilities, DEPOSIT-$800. All utilities are paid by the owner. Household monthly gross income must be at least 3x the rent amount.-No Eviction and no criminal within the last few years. Please email us leasing@cincyacres.com or text 513.666.0124. Please Check out...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Costco store closing in Springdale, city official confirms

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The Costco store in Springdale will close this fall as a new location opens in Butler County, a city official confirms to FOX19 NOW. Andy Kuchta, Springdale’s economic development director, said big box retailer’s real estate company officially notified him earlier this month, on July 7.
SPRINGDALE, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: July 21–24

Get ready to groove at the Cincinnati Music Festival, see performances by talented pianists from around the world, sing along to a hit Broadway musical, see a classic Shakespeare rom-com in your local park, and dance all night at these Greater Cincinnati events. After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Cincinnati’s weekend...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Lifeguard, pool shortage leave neighborhood kids out in the heat

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati opened an eleventh public swimming pool today, but that appears to be the ceiling for the summer of 2022. The shortage of lifeguards, a problem nationwide, has left most city pools closed with little probability that any additional pools would open before the season comes to a close.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

Colerain: Spacious 2 bed 1.5 bath!

This gorgeous two-bedroom, one and a half bathroom apartment is located in Colerain, OH. These apartments are 940 & 990 sq.ft and offers newly installed LVT flooring throughout, brand new appliances, partially renovated bathrooms, and more. Location. 9340 Marker Dr, Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $1295. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Downtown Cincinnati skate series rolls into Sawyer Point

CINCINNATI — It’s time to grab your roller skates!. Sunset Skate is rolling into Sawyer Point this summer. Skaters can enjoy the waterfront breeze while gliding around the city’s largest roller rink. The Sunset Skate events will include music, drinks, food trucks, live bands and games. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

14 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (July 22-24)

The Cincy Soul: The Black Taste festival will bring over 75 Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, caterers and vendors to Fountain Square. The festival offers “an opportunity to learn and experience diverse African-American cultures, heritage and traditions through visual performance arts, cultural displays and demonstrations,” according to the event’s website. There will also be live performances from Raekwon, Dave Hollister and Speed Walton. 6 p.m.-2 a.m. July 22; 11 a.m.-2 a.m. July 23; noon-10 p.m. July 24. Free admission. Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., Downtown, cincysoulblacktaste.com. (Lindsay Wielonski)
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Changes made at River City Correctional Center after six recent escapes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Officials with River City Correctional Center say they are making security changes after six inmates escaped from the facility. The changes were outlined at a board meeting Thursday where Executive Director Scott McVey outlined the recent escapes:. McVey says Russell Baumgartner was taken to UC Medical Center...
CINCINNATI, OH
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Cincinnati, OH — 30 Top Places!

A truly cosmopolitan vacation is what you’ll experience when you visit Cincinnati, from its thriving arts scene to its eclectic dining. Indeed, this multi-cultural Ohio city is also home to a diverse selection of flavors that will keep the foodie in you ever-excited throughout your stay. What’s more, you...
CINCINNATI, OH

