Indianapolis, IN

51st annual Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration connected the Indianapolis community

By Meghan Stratton
WISH-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the largest cultural events in the country took place this past weekend. The 51st annual Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration began on July 7...

www.wishtv.com

WFYI

Dress for Success will expand services

A $75,000 grant from Glick Family Foundation will allow Dress for Success Indianapolis to reach and empower hundreds more women in the workplace. Julie Petr, executive director of Dress for Success Indianapolis, said the funding will allow access to more services. “Being able to open our doors on an evening...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

IBJ Media releases inaugural Indiana 250 list of influential Hoosiers

IBJ Media has named its inaugural Indiana 250, a list of the state’s most influential and impactful business and community leaders, representing public and private companies, law firms, universities, not-for-profits, government and community organizations. The list, available at Indiana250.com, was compiled by the executives, editors and newsroom staffs at...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among best places to live

Livability.com has released its annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2022 and three Hoosier cities were named, including two in Hamilton County among the top 10. This year, the list centers around mid-sized cities with populations of 500,000 or smaller. The city of Fishers comes in at...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Eunice Trotter named Black Heritage Preservation Program director

A former owner of the Recorder will serve as director of a new program at Indiana Landmarks that will help recognize Black heritage. Eunice Trotter will assume her new role Sept. 1, serving as the first director of the new Black Heritage Preservation Program. In her position, Trotter will help...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Monon 30 Breathes Life Into Urban Blight

TRAVELING the Monon Trail, pedestrians can explore art galleries and lounge in the Japanese gardens of Carmel, or peruse vintage and antiques stores and grab a bite to eat in the restaurants of Broad Ripple. However, as the trail nears downtown, travelers are met with dilapidated industrial plants and blighted lumberyards.
CARMEL, IN
indyschild.com

13 Indiana Day Trips Perfect for Late Summer

It may feel like summer is flying by, but there’s still plenty of time to plan a last-minute day trip before school is back in session. We have a few ideas to help you make the most out of your summer vacation and add in some last-minute summer memories.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana State Fair unveils discounts, deals for 2022 festivities

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is unveiling deals and discounts for this year's festivities, which begin Friday, July 29. Since the fair is closed on Tuesdays this year, the popular $2 Tuesdays are gone. Instead, fairgoers can take advantage of $3 Thursdays presented by the Indiana Secretary of State, with $3 admission, $3 midway rides, and $3 food options at each food stand.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Five Iron Golf coming to downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Five Iron Golf, a leading indoor golf and entertainment experience is coming to downtown Indianapolis. The company is leasing at least 14,632 square feet of the bottom level of Industry, a new mixed use development at Vermont and Pennsylvania Streets. This will be the company’s first Indiana...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Latino community responds to mall shooting, hopes to shine light on victims

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Latino community in central Indiana is expressing concern about Sunday’s mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. A husband, his wife and another man died, and Elisjsha Dicken, 22, fired his Glock handgun 10 times to take out the 20-year-old shooter before more people were hurt, the Greenwood police chief said Monday. The three Indianapolis residents who died were Pedro Pineda, 56; Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37; and Victor Gomez, 30. Greenwood police say they’ve received no information that leads to a motive for the shooting.
GREENWOOD, IN
WFYI

New recovery center opens for pregnant women and mothers

Pregnant women and mothers with substance use disorders have a new recovery option in Indianapolis. The Heart Rock Justus Family Recovery Center, run by Overdose Lifeline, is located in the heart of the Meridian-Kessler neighborhood. It will serve about 125 women per year, providing individualized treatment plans and other support including financial coaching, childcare and job training.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

AES Indiana reports 'large outage' in Indy on dangerously hot day

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 11,000 AES Indiana customers had their power out on Wednesday during a dangerously hot afternoon in central Indiana. "Feels like" temperatures were between 100° and 105°+ from around noon to 6 p.m. It was in that window that AES Indiana reported more than 11,000 customers without power on the north and northeast side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Unemployment ticks up in June

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indiana’s unemployment rate increased to 2.4% in June after three consecutive months at 2.2%. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says the state gained 5,000 private sector jobs last month. The state’s labor force participation rate roes to 63.1% in June, remaining higher...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

International School gears up to open new campus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local private school is gearing up to welcome students to a new campus. School leaders just finished a unique summer camp to prepare students for the move while teaching them different languages. Before this fall, the younger grades operated out of a building on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Edinburgh town manager to move to same job for fast-growing Bargersville

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — One of Indiana’s fastest-growing communities has a new town manager. Dan Cartwright will fill the role in Bargersville starting Aug. 1. He replaces Julie Young, who resigned June 28. Young did not expand on the reason for her resignation and left no statement behind, says a spokeswoman for the town government.
BARGERSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Meet Dr. Laura Hammack, superintendent of Beech Grove City Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new school year is right around the corner, meaning it’s the perfect time for parents and students around central Indiana to learn more about local school districts and their leaders. Dr. Laura Hammack is the superintendent of Beech Grove City Schools. She was appointed...
BEECH GROVE, IN
WIBC.com

Indiana Faces Massive Teacher Shortage

Indiana is struggling with a massive shortage of teachers ahead of the new school year. In total, more than 2,300 educator positions remain unfilled in the Hoosier state, According to the Indiana Department of Education,. It’s a problem Tony Kinnett of Chalkboard Review has been warning about for months. He...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

AES: Nearly 6,000 people without power in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana is working to restore power after a large outage on Indianapolis’ north and northeast side. As of 7:54 p.m. Wednesday, 5,802 customers were without power in Indianapolis, according to AES Indiana’s online outage map. The outage seems to be clustered near the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

State admits it has no plan for former women’s prison site

INDIANAPOLIS — For years near eastside residents have complained no one from the state of Indiana would listen to them or explain what was going on with the property of the former Indiana Women’s Prison at East New York and Randolph Streets. Now someone has come forward…and admitted...
INDIANA STATE

