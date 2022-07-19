6638 Vine St.

The Cincy Soul: The Black Taste festival will bring over 75 Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, caterers and vendors to Fountain Square. The festival offers “an opportunity to learn and experience diverse African-American cultures, heritage and traditions through visual performance arts, cultural displays and demonstrations,” according to the event’s website. There will also be live performances from Raekwon, Dave Hollister and Speed Walton. 6 p.m.-2 a.m. July 22; 11 a.m.-2 a.m. July 23; noon-10 p.m. July 24. Free admission. Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., Downtown, cincysoulblacktaste.com. (Lindsay Wielonski)
