Cincinnati, OH

6638 Vine St.

thexunewswire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFull rehab - move in ready - Full rehab of this 2 story house in the middle of Carthage. Spacious rooms, large kitchen,...

www.thexunewswire.com

Comments / 0

 

thexunewswire.com

2262 Harrison Ave

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Westwood - Conveniently located, large 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment on the first floor of a 2 family house in Westwood. Large kitchen has tiled floor and is equipped with stove, range hood, and refrigerator, and has plenty of counter and cabinet space. Hardwood floors. Large bathroom with extra storage. Tenant pays gas and electric, including heat. No pets and No Section 8. Cincinnati School District. WeybridgeRealty.com 513-407-8069 ext. 6.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

1210 Myrtle Ave.

Very spacious 1 bedroom - Updated, large 1 bedroom apartment on top floor of 2 family home. Remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Conveniently located in Walnut hills, close to Downtown and UC. Stackable washer dryer hookup in unit. Please call RAW Property Management Leasing at 513-823-2123 extension 1. www.rawpropertymanagement.com. Qualification Requirements:
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

3366 Felicity Drive 1

Spacious 1 bedroom apartment for rent in the neighborhood of Westwood, located on a quiet side street in Hamilton County. Rent is $800 monthly with a 1 month security deposit due at lease signing. Owner pays water. Email to setup tour. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3366-felicity-drive-cincinnati-oh-unit-1/943258. Property Id 943258. No Pets...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
thexunewswire.com

1435 Main St

Spacious 1-Bedroom with Office on Main Street in OTR - Apartment #4 is on the second floor of 1435 Main Street and offers large windows facing Main, high ceilings and original polyed hardwood floors throughout. The eat-in kitchen features a newer gas stove and vintage fireplace mantel. Through the kitchen is your living room including a carpeted library/study nook. On the other side of the kitchen is a spacious bedroom with plenty of closet space, another antique fireplace and great natural light.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Real Estate
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Cincinnati, OH
Business
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Business
thexunewswire.com

7987 Bridgetown Rd.

MIAMI TOWNSHIP- 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH BRICK RANCH WITH DECK - This charming ranch offers you first floor roomy living areas with a great deck for relaxing or entertaining all in Three Rivers Schools. Minutes from highway, restaurants & shopping. The addition opens up the home to make it appear larger.
BRIDGETOWN NORTH, OH
thexunewswire.com

2 Estate Dr

Cozy and quiet apartments in Amelia. Colonial Terrace Apartments offers a combination of livability, design and quality. Tucked away from the main streets, this is a nice quiet community with onsite management and maintenance. Spacious two bedroom apartment, freshly updated. Comes with air conditioning. Laundry room on first floor of...
AMELIA, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

14 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (July 22-24)

The Cincy Soul: The Black Taste festival will bring over 75 Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, caterers and vendors to Fountain Square. The festival offers “an opportunity to learn and experience diverse African-American cultures, heritage and traditions through visual performance arts, cultural displays and demonstrations,” according to the event’s website. There will also be live performances from Raekwon, Dave Hollister and Speed Walton. 6 p.m.-2 a.m. July 22; 11 a.m.-2 a.m. July 23; noon-10 p.m. July 24. Free admission. Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., Downtown, cincysoulblacktaste.com. (Lindsay Wielonski)
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

54 E Mcmicken Ave

1bed 1 bath units available. RENT -$800 and $200 for utilities, DEPOSIT-$800. All utilities are paid by the owner. Household monthly gross income must be at least 3x the rent amount.-No Eviction and no criminal within the last few years. Please email us leasing@cincyacres.com or text 513.666.0124. Please Check out...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

3580 Wilson Avenue

Nice family house; walk to Children's Hospital; close to everything - This 3BR cape cod is clean and on a quiet street; 3 blocks from Children's Hospital. Large living room, dining room and nice kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. New high efficient furnace. Full basement for storage. Location. 3580 Wilson Avenue,...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

1029 Dana Ave.

Fully Renovated Three Bedroom Apartment - This updated apartment is located in Norwood directly across from Xavier University. It is a 3 bedroom and 1 full bath. The kitchen has brand new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances! It Also comes with a completely updated bathroom and plenty of in unit storage. There is shared laundry in the building and off street parking. Residents are responsible for gas and electric.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Downtown Cincinnati skate series rolls into Sawyer Point

CINCINNATI — It’s time to grab your roller skates!. Sunset Skate is rolling into Sawyer Point this summer. Skaters can enjoy the waterfront breeze while gliding around the city’s largest roller rink. The Sunset Skate events will include music, drinks, food trucks, live bands and games. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Donzetta Nuxhall, widow of Reds broadcaster Joe Nuxhall, dies at 93

Donzetta Nuxhall was content to remain in the shadow of her famous husband, legendary Reds broadcast and pitcher Joe Nuxhall. But Donzetta, who died Thursday morning at 93, was plenty busy. She was a devoted mother raising their two sons, Phil and Kim. She clipped and pasted newspaper clippings into numerous scrapbooks and framed photos from Joe's 63 years with the Reds. She was the one who didn't approve of teenage son Phil buying hip-hugger jeans in the 1960s, and insisted he take them back to the store.
HAMILTON, OH
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Cincinnati, OH — 30 Top Places!

A truly cosmopolitan vacation is what you’ll experience when you visit Cincinnati, from its thriving arts scene to its eclectic dining. Indeed, this multi-cultural Ohio city is also home to a diverse selection of flavors that will keep the foodie in you ever-excited throughout your stay. What’s more, you...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Lifeguard, pool shortage leave neighborhood kids out in the heat

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati opened an eleventh public swimming pool today, but that appears to be the ceiling for the summer of 2022. The shortage of lifeguards, a problem nationwide, has left most city pools closed with little probability that any additional pools would open before the season comes to a close.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2425 Montana Ave

1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment - Our secluded location provides a quiet home life yet just minutes away from I-74. Stop by our community to see Arbor at Montana. This beautiful property includes all new cabinets and countertops in the kitchen and bath, all new stainless steel appliances, and new flooring and carpet.
CINCINNATI, OH

