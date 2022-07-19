ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The problem with the ‘gluten free’ cookie dough recalled in 25 states: it has gluten

Sweet Loren's Sugar Cookie Dough has been recalled in 26 states and the District of Columbia.

One lot of Sweet Loren’s Sugar Cookie Dough, supposedly dairy free and gluten free, isn’t so sweet for those with a gluten allergy and has been recalled in 25 states and the District of Columbia.

As the Sweet Loren’s-written, FDA-posted recall notice states, “The oat flour used was determined to have traces of gluten despite having documentation (Certificate of Authenticity) declaring it to be gluten free.”

And for those whose food allergies include gluten, they “potentially run the risk of an allergic reaction if they consume these products.”

This covers lot No. AF22 115 with a best by date of 12/1/2022. The 12-ounce bags went to grocery stores in New York, New Jersey, California, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah and Washington.

If this might be used for someone who has a gluten allergy, toss it out or return it to the store for a refund. If not, carry on.

Consumers with questions can contact Sweet Loren’s at 855-496-0532, 7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Eastern time or by emailing QA@sweetlorens.com.

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

