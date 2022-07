The St. Louis Blues have a great opportunity to acquire superstar forward and St. Louis native Matthew Tkachuk this offseason. He is one of the best power forwards in the league and has a special bond with the franchise, the city, and some of the players on the roster. The Calgary Flames filed for arbitration with Tkachuk earlier in the week, which is not a good sign for their fans. The situation in Calgary is dicey, as they went from a playoff team with 100-plus points to a retooling roster that lost their best player and more.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO