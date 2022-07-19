ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Claressa Shields: Me and Marshall Can Both Activate Rematch Clause

By BoxingScene Staff
Boxing Scene
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClaressa Shields is not concerned with Savannah Marshall exercising a rematch clause in the aftermath of their upcoming fight. Shields, who holds the IBF, WBA, WBC middleweight titles, will collide with WBO titleholder Marshall in an undisputed showdown on September 10 at the O2 Arena in London. The two...

www.boxingscene.com

Comments / 3

Related
MMA Fighting

Post-fight brawl leaves MMA fighter with broken jaw, ruptured eardrum: ‘They were chasing me with bricks and rods’

Chaos erupted at Matrix Fight Night 9 this past Friday in New Delhi, resulting in criminal charges filed against fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi and a ban of Afghan fighters. Local MMA fighter Srikant Sekhar, who was victorious early on the fight card against Sumeet Khade, was cheering teammate Seth Rosario in a post-lim bout when he said he was harassed by Afghanis in the crowd after calling out Zahor Shah in his post-fight interview. Sekhar accuses Badakhshi of sucker-punching him as he left the arena moments after Khade was victorious in his bout.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BoxingNews24.com

Shakur Stevenson targeting Ryan Garcia, says fight makes him a PPV star

By Chris Williams: Shakur Stevenson says he wants to fight Ryan Garcia and use him as an opponent to transform himself into a pay-per-view superstar. Stevenson, 24, says for his plan to work, Ryan must keep winning because it won’t help his career if he gets beaten along the way before he faces him.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Ryan Garcia angry at Tank Davis for comment about his parents

By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis got Ryan Garcia upset on Tuesday by saying that the reason he’s retarded is that his parents are cousins. In reaction, Ryan said he’s going to knockout Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) for one minute, and when he wakes, he’ll apologize for those words.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Marshall
Person
Christina Hammer
Person
Claressa Shields
worldboxingnews.net

“I’ll defend myself in court!” George Foreman faces reputation fight

Former heavyweight champion George Foreman faces his toughest test after revealing an alleged extortion plot by two women. Allegations of historical sexual abuse came to the fore when “Big George” released a statement through his team. The former Muhammad Ali opponent and two-time world ruler stated he would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sports Illustrated

Ex-Boxing Champ Mike Tyson Believes He Will Die ‘Really Soon’

“Iron” Mike Tyson once looked indestructible in the ring, but the 56-year-old seems convinced he doesn’t have much time left on Earth. During an interview with his therapist Sean McFarland on the Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast, Tyson revealed some thoughts about his own mortality during a larger discussion about financial security and the impact of money on one’s happiness.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

‘This might be really ugly’: Pros react to planned Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev UFC 279 showdown

Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev are expected to fight soon in a matchup that will have plenty of buzz when fight night rolls around. The welterweight stars have verbally agreed to meet in the main event of UFC 279, which takes place Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Diaz and Chimaev have long been rumored to fight one another, and while several other options were also in play, it appears Diaz will get his wish and meet Chimaev in what will be the final fight of his UFC contract.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Clause#Boxing#Combat#Wba#Wbc#Wbo#The O2 Arena
FanSided

MMA Twitter concerned after news of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

MMA Twitter concerned after news of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz. On Tuesday afternoon ESPN announced a fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz was official for UFC 279’s main event. The bout, one that Diaz had been asking the UFC brass to make for months, will be the final fight on his contract.
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Errol Spence “too strong” for Terence Crawford says Danny Garcia

By Chris Williams: Danny Garcia is picking unified welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence to defeat WBO belt-holder Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford when the two are expected to fight later this year,. The former two-division world champion Danny (36-3, 21 KOs) shared the ring with Spence in...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

UFC Legend Possibly Making the Jump to WWE

A UFC legend could be the next big WWE Superstar. Daniel Cormier recently joined Twitter Spaces with Monster Energy and touched on different topics, including possibly joining WWE. The UFC Hall of Famer said he's in contact with a lot of people from WWE and revealed that one of the Creed Brothers is a good friend.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WOO-No! Ric Flair Announces He Suffered An Injury During Training For Last Match

That might slow things down. Later this month, Ric Flair will wrestle his final match at an event appropriately called Ric Flair’s Last Match. The announcement of the match earlier this year brought up a variety of questions, including if Flair’s health would allow him to wrestle such a match. Now we know that things are starting to go badly for Flair, who is already a bit banged up.
NASHVILLE, TN
Boxing Scene

Usyk Reportedly Busting Up Sparring Partners, Boxers Being Sent Home

According to one of his training partners, unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is busting up his sparring partners in his ongoing camp. Usyk is preparing for his upcoming rematch with Anthony Joshua, scheduled for August 20 in Saudi Arabia. Last September, Usyk outboxed Joshua over twelve rounds to capture the...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

Tyson Fury Offers To Fight Anthony Joshua In England For Free

Tyson Fury, who claims to be retired, is still regarded by many as the WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world. Therefore, when Tyson talks, fans listen. And Tyson likes to talk – oftentimes a lot. A recent statement from the towering Englishman is certainly leading to eyebrows being raised. “This is reconfirmation” Fury claims in a video posted on social media Wednesday, “of what I’ve said about fighting Anthony Joshua for fuck all in England. That’s how the fight happens, I sign the contract today, the fight’s got to be for free, free to our television, and all tickets go for free. No money is to be made out of this British historic fight if it happens. There’s the terms. I’m in the driving seat. Take it or f’ng leave it. The ball is in your court guys. Take it or leave it. Either way. I don’t give a damn. There’s the offer. Peace out.”
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Jade Cargill And Her Baddies Announced For AEW Dynamite Trios Match

Ever since AEW Double or Nothing, Jade Cargill and her Baddies have been dealing with the looming threat of Kris Statlander and Athena, who are both gunning for Cargill’s TBS Championship. Now, for the first time, Cargill will be getting in the ring with both of them, though neither they nor she will walk in alone.
WWE
BoxingNews24.com

Ryan Garcia can fight Gervonta Davis at 135 says Floyd Mayweather

By Chris Williams: Promoter Floyd Mayweather Jr flat out rejected Ryan Garcia’s request for his fight against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to be held at 140. In an interview on Wednesday, Floyd says that if Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) wants the fight with Tank Davis, he’s got to be ready to make “sacrifices” by dropping down in weight to face him at 135.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy