ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 24 - The Secret Cave

hackernoon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sun had nearly reached the meridian, and his scorching rays fell full on the rocks, which seemed themselves sensible of the heat. Thousands of grasshoppers, hidden in the bushes, chirped with a monotonous and dull note; the leaves of the myrtle and olive trees waved and rustled in the wind....

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Dutch 'Indiana Jones' recovers one of the most-sacred Catholic artefacts ever stolen: Relic 'containing drops of Jesus's blood' is returned six weeks after it was taken from French church

An art detective known as the 'Dutch Indiana Jones' has recovered one of the most-sacred artefacts ever stolen from the Catholic Church. Arthur Brand, who is known for his incredible skills in tracking down stolen art, has found the 'Precious Blood of Christ' relic - a reliquary said to contain Jesus's blood - six weeks after it was taken from an abbey in northern France.
RELIGION
Smithonian

An Ancient Home Found Beneath the Baths of Caracalla Is Now on Display

On their own, the early third-century Baths of Caracalla in Rome are a site of imposing magnificence. But now, visitors will get to see what existed at the site before the lavish public baths were built: a Roman home with frescoed ceilings and a prayer room paying homage to Roman and Egyptian gods.
RELIGION
ARTnews

A Rare 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple Is Unearthed in the Netherlands: ‘A Beautiful Site’

Click here to read the full article. Archaelogists in the Netherlands unearthed a Roman temple in the country’s Gelderland state, government officials announced in a statement earlier in June. The temple structure was relatively intact, according to the Dutch cultural heritage agency, and objects associated with it have already gone on view at the archaeology-focused Valkhof Museum in Nijmegen. The temple was found along the Roman Limes, the border line of the Roman Empire in the 2nd century CE, which was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site last year. At least two other temples were originally sited nearby, archaeologists said in the...
WORLD
LiveScience

The Roman Colosseum: Facts about the gladiatorial arena

The Colosseum was the largest amphitheater built in ancient Rome. The massive arena held thousands of spectators, who packed the stands to watch gladiators battle to the death and fight exotic animals, such as lions. Built in A.D. 72, the four-story amphitheater soon towered nearly 165 feet (50 meters) high. The Roman Empire used the Colosseum for more than four centuries before it ceased to function as a sporting arena as spectators lost interest in the type of grisly public entertainment it provided.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandre Dumas
TheDailyBeast

Ancient Tomb Linked to Legend of King Arthur Being Excavated for First Time in England

Archeologists in England for the first time will excavate Arthur’s Stone—a 5,000-year-old Neolithic tomb named after the Excalibur-wielding ruler of Camelot. The mysterious site in the English countryside is made of a large assembly of rocks and is believed to have been used as a burial chamber, though experts admit little is truly known about the stone construction or why it was built. There are competing theories as to how the spot earned its Arthurian association, but one of the better known tales involves Arthur slaying a giant who fell backward onto the site’s capstone, splitting it in half. “The act of constructing such a massive edifice would undoubtedly have been important, as it would have drawn people together to labor, enhancing social solidarity, and perhaps generating prestige for the person or persons directing the work,” Manchester University archeology professor Julian Thomas told CNN.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cave#Diamonds#The Count Of Monte Cristo#Leghorn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Religion
Miss Ally

Child of two separate human races born in ancient times

The discovery of a human bone from Siberia that is 90,000 years old is one of the most interesting things about how modern humans evolved. A 13-year-old girl's DNA was detected on a human bone, which was genetically tested. Neanderthal mothers and Denisovan fathers were found in the DNA of the kid.
IFLScience

A Long-Lost City, Once Known Only From Coins, May Have Been Rediscovered

Archaeologists have recently been snooping around an ancient fortress in modern-day Iraqi Kurdistan and believe they may have stumbled across the lost city of Natounia, an important fortified royal city that was previously only known thanks to a few coins. As reported today in the journal Antiquity, excavations and aerial...
WORLD
Nature.com

Proteins, possibly human, found in World War II concentration camp artifact

Museums displaying artifacts of the human struggle against oppression are often caught in their own internal struggle between presenting factual and unbiased descriptions of their collections, or relying on testament of survivors. Often this quandary is resolved in favor of what can be verified, not what is remembered. However, with improving instrumentation, methods and informatic approaches, science can help uncover evidence able to reconcile memory and facts. Following World War II, thousands of small, cement-like disks with numbers impressed on one side were found at concentration camps throughout Europe. Survivors claimed these disks were made of human cremains; museums erred on the side of caution-without documentation of the claims, was it justifiable to present them as fact? The ability to detect species relevant biological material in these disks could help resolve this question. Proteomic mass spectrometry of five disks revealed all contained proteins, including collagens and hemoglobins, suggesting they were made, at least in part, of animal remains. A new protein/informatics approach to species identification showed that while human was not always identified as the top contributor, human was the most likely explanation for one disk. To our knowledge, this is the first demonstration of protein recovery from cremains.Â Data are available via ProteomeXchange with identifier PXD035267.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy