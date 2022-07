On the morning of July 18th, 2022, Robert (Bob) Trepa of Holland died at the age of 84. Bob was born in Syracuse, New York to Frank and Genevieve (Orzel) Trepa in 1938. He attended the University of Wisconsin and Albany College. He would start in chemistry and coauthored several patents before transitioning to his lifetime career in sales. He would fall in love and marry Karen. Together they would raise four children.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO