OAKLAND, Calif. - The Port of Oakland finds itself in the third day of a shutdown with more shutdown days likely to come. The thousands of usually totally independent drivers are making history by uniting, so they can remain independent. In fact, for the first time ever, port truckers, overwhelmingly independents, have organized themselves enough to effectively shut down the Port of Oakland for the third straight day.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO