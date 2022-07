Harvey James Cripps, 64, of Detroit Lakes, MN passed away on Monday, July 20, 2022, at his home. Harvey James Cripps was born on October 21, 1957, to James and Betty (Morris) Cripps in Park Rapids, MN. Harvey had rubella when he was a baby, which left him unable to speak, have vision and hearing loss. Harvey was placed in the Bethel Home in Duluth, MN in 1961. He was moved to Brainerd State Hospital in 1965, and remained there for 21 years. In February of 1986, he moved to Lakes Homes on West Ave in Detroit Lakes, MN where he has resided until his passing.

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO