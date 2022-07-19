ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Blockchain has Improved Detection of Malware

 3 days ago
When Nakamoto proposed blockchain for the realization of Bitcoin in his 2008 publication, could he have known that it would facilitate quick and accurate detection of malware? Perhaps he knew; perhaps he did not. But whatever the case, blockchain has become not only the fundamental technology for cryptocurrencies but one whose...

hackernoon.com

The Motley Fool

Will Ethereum and Bitcoin See the "Flippening" in 2022?

Ethereum has been moving a lot higher than Bitcoin in the recent crypto rally. The bullish case for the crypto will get even better after the Ethereum 2.0 transformation. Programmers now aim to finish the merge by late September. The flippening is the moment Ethereum overtakes Bitcoin in market cap....
MARKETS
itechpost.com

What Is A Zero-Knowledge Proof? Findora Explains

If you've spent any time in the last few years exploring the world of crypto currencies and blockchain technology, then you've likely read or heard the term "zero-knowledge proof." It's one of the many new terminologies introduced to the world through the massive changes happening to the financial industry, be...
MARKETS
Hackernoon

The 6 Most Lucrative Blockchain Jobs of 2022

As more CTOs and CSOs recognize that blockchains are not an obscure technology to create cryptocurrencies, but are indeed the solution to the problem created by database solutions, the number of open positions for experienced blockchain developers has skyrocketed as well. In fact, the demand is so high that companies are having a hard time finding the right type of talent for their requirements. If you are about to start your professional career or are looking for a career change, look no further than the blockchain space. Right now, the number of lucrative blockchain jobs is at an all-time high.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Smart Contract#Blockchain#Web3 Technology#Iot
u.today

Bitcoin and Ethereum Lead Crypto Market Recovery, But It's Too Early to Celebrate: Crypto Market Review, July 18

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
forkast.news

Bitcoin mining difficulty records largest fall in a year

Bitcoin mining difficulty dropped by 5.01% on Friday, marking the third decline in a row and the largest fall since July 2021, according to data from BTC.com. The mining difficulty reading is now at 27.69 trillion at a block height of 745,920, the lowest level since March. The difficulty level,...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
HackerNoon

Keeping Your Privacy Secure in a Digital Jungle

Preserving Privacy in the Digital Jungle — The Forgotten Principle. Is the world a more dangerous place than it used to be in the past?. It is the question that is rumbling in the mind of many people nowadays, and there is a very prominent reason to ask such a question.
DATA PRIVACY
coingeek.com

The future of blockchain services

This post originally appeared on Medium, and we republished with permission from Roger Taylor. Read the full piece here. We are in the very early days of Bitcoin adoption and it is not clear at this point what the long term adoption will look like. One aspect of this can be seen in the blockchain services that application developers require to build their applications on.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Polygon launches Nightfall to provide enterprise solutions via ZKP tech

Polygon‘s Head of Enterprise, Antoni Martin, gave the keynote speech at the 2022 EY Global Blockchain Summit and introduced Polygon Nightfall, the company’s new zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) solution that offers privacy for companies that want to use Ethereum blockchain. According to Martin’s speech, Polygon Nightfall produces eight times...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Bitcoin and Ethereum Soar as the Crypto Market Hits $1 Trillion (Again)

The cryptocurrency market regained its $1 trillion valuation on Monday. Bitcoin and Ethereum are up 17% and 44%, respectively, over the past week. J.P. Morgan says the crypto market's deleveraging process may be nearing an end. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
HackerNoon

Blockchain Game Development: What Is It, And How Do You Get Started?

We often think of blockchain technology in relation to cryptocurrency, and that’s an important use case — but this form of technology is now being used as a foundational element in many different industries, including within the gaming world. In this piece, we’ll take a look at how blockchain game development works, and some recent trends in the gaming industry.
VIDEO GAMES
coingeek.com

India’s tech advocacy body IAMAI dissolves blockchain and digital assets unit

The Blockchain and Crypto-Assets Council (BACC), the advocacy group that represents the interest of Indian digital assets firms, has been dissolved by its parent body, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). In a statement reported by local news outlet the Indian Express, the IAMAI said it was forced...
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Trust - The True Innovation in Blockchain?

Do we have a trust crisis? Trust in various institutions such as governments, media, and the medical field has been eroding for decades. Every day, it seems like we come across unscrupulous executives or evasive stories giving us more reasons to distrust corporations and the institutions we have always relied on.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

European Quantum Computing Leader IQM Raises €128m Led by World Fund to Help Combat the Climate Crisis

ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- IQM Quantum Computers (IQM), the European leader in building superconducting quantum computers, is announcing today it has raised €128 million ($128m) in Series A2 funding led by World Fund to expand its international business and accelerate product development to tackle the world’s most pressing problems. The funding, which follows a €39m ($39m) Series A1 announcement in 2020 and includes part of a €35m ($35m) venture loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced earlier this year, makes it the largest ever funding round raised by a European quantum computing company. The round included participation from Bayern Kapital, EIC Fund, OurCrowd, QCI SPV, Tofino and Varma, as well as existing investors Maki.vc, Matadero QED, MIG Fonds, OpenOcean, Salvia GmbH, Santo Venture Capital GmbH, Tencent, Tesi, and Vsquared. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005277/en/ IQM Quantum Computer - Illustration (Photo: Business Wire)
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

