Matchup: Boeheim's Army vs India Rising (TBT 1st Round) Location: SRC Arena (Syracuse, NY) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Friday, July 22nd. Boeheim's Army is a Syracuse alumni team for The Basketball Tournament (TBT), a single elimination, winner take all basketball event. Boeheim's Army won TBT last year for the first time. Mainstay Eric Devendorf, who was one of the main reasons for Boeheim's Army's growth in popularity, went out as a champion as he elected not to return this year.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO