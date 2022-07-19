ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Child Squeegee Worker Arrested After Shooting Two In Baltimore

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27LsY8_0gl83pVQ00
A 12-year-old squeegee worker allegedly shot his victims with a BB gun. Photo Credit: Quinn Dombrowski Flickr

Another child squeegee worker has been arrested after shooting two victims in Baltimore, authorities say.

The 12-year-old squeegee worker allegedly began taunting the victims in the 600 block of East Fayette Street around noon on Monday, July 18, according to a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department.

The suspect then pointed a gun at the victims and shot them both, they said.

Investigation revealed that the firearm was a BB gun, according to police. The victims were treated for abrasions to the arms and torso by medics at the scene.

Officers arrested the child suspect and transported them to the juvenile booking facility.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 59

Dominick Delavar
2d ago

Children are mature enough to pick their gender identity so Children should be charged as adults in cases like this....

Reply(3)
56
Linda Cooper
2d ago

I seen some of them work them corner with respect.but the ones that feel as if they are going to make you give them your money and damage your property lock them and if they have a weapon of any kind charge them as an adult. It is time to take Baltimore back from the criminal

Reply(3)
21
Patrick Cox
2d ago

I fear what will happen to the rest of maryalnd and the east coast as a whole if there's a mass exodus from Baltimore like the ones seen in California.

Reply(1)
13
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

27 Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the shooting of two men last night in Western Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1500 Block of Baker Street. Police say, “at approximately 6:19 p.m., Western District officers were dispatched to investigate a Shot-Spotter alert for gunfire. Officers arrived...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

25-Year-Old Man Shot Overnight in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Thursday started like many other nights in the city of Baltimore, with the shooting of a young man in. Early this morning, at 1:04 a.m., Eastern District patrol officers responded to the 1400 block of Milton Avenue for a report of a shooting. “Once there, officers...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 49, killed in Baltimore motorcycle crash, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 49-year-old man died early Friday following a motorcycle crash in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.Shortly after 2 a.m., patrol officers were called to the crash scene in the 2900 block of Edison Highway, where they found the man unconscious, Baltimore Police said.The victim was taken to a local hospital but did not survive.Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the man was riding his motorcycle north on Edison Highway when he hit the median, lost control and crashed into a parked cargo van.The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Shore News Network

21 Year-Old Shot And Killed In Essex

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place this afternoon in Essex in Eastern Baltimore. According to police, ” The fatal shooting that occurred at approximately 2 o’clock this afternoon in the 1400 block of Hadwick Drive. When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered 21-year-old Kenyon Joyner suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Mr. Joyner was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.”
ESSEX, MD
CBS Baltimore

Body found at Quarry Lake in Pikesville, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County police are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon in Quarry Lake in Pikesville, authorities said.Officers were called to the scene near the corner of Stone Cliff Drive and Greenspring Avenue, about 12:30 p.m. in response to an unresponsive person, Baltimore County Police said. Upon arrival, they found someone's body in the lake."As our officers approached, they were able to discover an unresponsive person in Quarry Lake," Det. Trae Corbin said. "And since that, our water rescue efforts have been affected, and we are currently investigating the situation."While first responders could be seen moving back-and-forth along Quarry Lake Drive, police did not say whether they were able to recover.There's no word yet on how the person, whose identity was not immediately known, wound up in the lake or whether investigators suspect foul play.Neighbors took notice of the situation, which left some of them rattled."It's a little unsettling," one neighbor told WJZ. "Definitely unusual."
PIKESVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Missing 27-Year-Old Maryland Man Found Dead

The search for a missing man in Montgomery County has concluded after he was tragically found dead, authorities announced in a newly released update. As previously reported by Daily Voice, Tyrell Jamaal Grice, 27, was last seen in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 17 in the 4900 block of McCall Street.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Squeegee#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Daily Shooting Report For Baltimore Area: July 20

Authorities have released details on shootings in the Baltimore area on Wednesday, July 20. In the 3300 block of Powhatan Avenue, a 27-year-old man was shot around 12:02 a.m., where he suffered from non life-threatening gunshot wounds. Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

79-year-old man, 31-year-old man wounded in separate Baltimore shootings

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were shot Wednesday night in separate incidents in Baltimore, city police said. Around 8 p.m., police were called to the unit block of York Court on the edge of North Baltimore's Pen Lucy section after a report of a shooting. Officers on the scene found a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the calf.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Brooklyn Park Resident Comes Home, Finds Burglars Asleep

A group of burglars in Brooklyn Park got a unique wakeup call after falling asleep inside the home they targeted, authorities announced. The victim returned home around 12:30 p.m. to find two of the suspects asleep inside of a residence in the 200 block of 11th Avenue East on Thursday, July 21, according to Anne Arundel County police.
BROOKLYN PARK, MD
Daily Voice

Investigators Seek Suspects In Stabbing Outside Lusby Restaurant

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public's assistance in locating and identifying suspects involved in a stabbing at a popular Calvert County restaurant. On Wednesday, July 20, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert as they attempt to locate suspects involved in a fight involving a large group of people at Atomic Seafood in Lusby earlier this month.
LUSBY, MD
Daily Voice

Police Search For Suspect In Fatal Shooting In Southeast DC

Police are searching for a suspect in a recent Washington DC homicide investigation, officials said. At around 3:53 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, police reported to the 1000 block of Southern Avenue where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department reported. The victim, 57-year-old Charles Davis,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Man Shot Multiple Times in Southwest D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police First District is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who shot a man on Monday afternoon. The shooting took place yesterday on the 1300 block of Canal Street in Southwest, D.C. Police say, “At approximately 1:28 pm, members...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Man killed in west Baltimore just before midnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was shot and killed in west Baltimore just before midnight. Officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the 2400 block of Winchester Street. When they arrived, they found a man who had apparently been shot, according to police. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
319K+
Followers
48K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy