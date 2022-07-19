ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I had stylists critique 5 of my go-to outfits. Here's how they'd make my colorful looks more flattering and tasteful.

By Casey Clark
 2 days ago
I love my fun, colorful style but sometimes I want it to be a little more polished.
  • Stylists critiqued my go-to outfits to help them look more business casual and professional.
  • The stylists said I should look for pieces with more structure to accentuate my waist and curves.
  • They suggested I add more neutral colors to my wardrobe with accessories or a single clothing piece.

