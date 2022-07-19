ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

I'm an autistic mom of 3 autistic kids. We hunted for dinosaur bones and surprisingly we all enjoyed it.

By Jen Malia
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OnpTx_0gl83kL100
The author with her three kids digging to find treasures in the clay. Courtesy of Jen Malia
  • I went hunting for dinosaur bones with my kids, who are 7, 8, and 10 and are all autistic.
  • I prepared them for what they could expect from our adventure.
  • We didn't find any bones, but my kids are ready for their next hunting adventure.

Comments / 2

Related
Upworthy

Teen mom who couldn't find babysitter takes her 1-year-old toddler as prom date and they're adorable

A teenage mom has gone viral after taking her toddler as her date to the school prom. Melissa Mccabe, who is 16 now, became pregnant when she was 14 and gave birth to Arthur in November 2020. Mccabe, who lives in the U.K., describes her 1-year-old son as her "little blessing" and said she wanted him to be part of her prom. "When prom came around, no one could really have him and I wanted him to be a part of my prom day. I ordered him a suit and took him with me. All of the teachers were saying how gorgeous he looked," Mccabe told The Liverpool Echo. She said it was amazing to take him along and also have good pictures taken of them. "We don’t really have any nice up-to-date pictures of us. He loved it and he particularly loved all the snacks!” she said.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur Bones#Autistic#Hunted
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Medical Daily

'Miracle' Baby Born With 4 Legs, 4 Arms; Now Has Religious Following

Born with an extra pair of legs and arms, a baby in India has been hailed as a "miracle of nature." Delivered over the weekend in Hardoi, north of India, pictures of the baby from The Independent showed what appears to be an extra pair of arms and legs attached to its stomach. Weighing 6.5 lbs, the baby was born at the Shahabad Community Health Center in Uttar Pradesh. Its gender was not revealed.
INDIA
survivornet.com

Mom Of Two, 57, Noticed ‘Something Strange’ While She Was Drying Her Hair: It Turned Out To Be Cancer, And Spotting It Saved Her Life

57-Year-Old Mother Raising Money After Breast Cancer Battle. Susan Hunter-Dabson has raised over £6,000 for breast cancer research after her own battle with the disease. She first noticed something was wrong when she discovered a lump while drying her hair. Hunter-Dabson underwent four surgeries and four rounds of radiation...
CANCER
Insider

Insider

497K+
Followers
30K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy