11 NFL teams are getting new uniforms and helmets for the 2022 season

By Cork Gaines
 5 days ago

  • Several NFL teams are getting new uniforms and helmets for the 2022 season.
  • The biggest change is the NFL dropping its one-helmet rule; seven teams have added an alternate helmet this year with more sure to come.
  • Dropping the helmet rule also means we will see several popular throwback uniforms for the first time in many years.
  • Below we take a look at all the changes we have seen so far. If your favorite team has a change we haven't added yet, please contact us at cgaines@insider.com.
The New York Giants are bringing back their classic blue helmets and uniforms in 2022.

The Carolina Panthers have introduced a new black helmet to be worn with their all-back uniform.
Carolina Panthers

The New Orleans Saints have a new black alternate helmet with a fleur-de-lis "stripe."
New Orleans Saints

No photo yet, but the Philadelphia Eagles will also debut a black helmet to go with their black jerseys.

The Philadelphia Eagles will also bring back their Kelly green uniforms as an alternate in 2023.
George Gojkovich/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons have a new red helmet to go with a 1966 throwback uniform they will wear this season.
Atlanta Falcons

The New England Patriots are bringing back "Pat Patriot" and their white helmet as a throwback uniform.
New England Patriots

The Washington Football Team are now officially the Commanders, which means an entirely new uniform set that includes new logos and a black alternate helmet.
Rob Carr/Getty Images; Washington Commanders

Here is the Commanders' new crest.
Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Houston Texans have a new "battle red" alternate helmet.
Houston Texans

The San Francisco 49ers have tweaked their uniform by bringing back the third stripe to their sleeves and the "Saloon" font wordmark to the jersey and helmet neck bumper.
San Francisco 49ers

No photo yet, but the Cincinnati Bengals will have a new white alternate helmet.

The Miami Dolphins have a new logo to honor the 50th anniversary of the 1972 team's perfect season. The design suggests it will be worn as a patch on their uniforms this season.
NFL Network; Uni-Watch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be bringing back the popular "Bucco Bruce" and their creamsicle uniforms, but not until 2023 because of supply-chain issues.
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images; Focus on Sport/Getty Images;

The same for the Seattle Seahawks, who will have to wait until 2023 for these throwbacks.
Getty Images

Comments / 24

Scott S.
5d ago

from the pictures, New England & Atlanta are going back to their old uniforms, and so will the eagles. I just looked it up on yahoo. sports

MrTcfuzzy4 Furer
4d ago

And the Browns will continue with.....you guessed it, the same old boreing orange helmet!

