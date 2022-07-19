11 NFL teams are getting new uniforms and helmets for the 2022 season
By Cork Gaines
Insider
5 days ago
Several NFL teams are getting new uniforms and helmets for the 2022 season.
The biggest change is the NFL dropping its one-helmet rule; seven teams have added an alternate helmet this year with more sure to come.
Dropping the helmet rule also means we will see several popular throwback uniforms for the first time in many years.
Below we take a look at all the changes we have seen so far. If your favorite team has a change we haven't added yet, please contact us at cgaines@insider.com.
The New York Giants are bringing back their classic blue helmets and uniforms in 2022. The Carolina Panthers have introduced a new black helmet to be worn with their all-back uniform. The New Orleans Saints have a new black alternate helmet with a fleur-de-lis "stripe." No photo yet, but the Philadelphia Eagles will also debut a black helmet to go with their black jerseys. The Philadelphia Eagles will also bring back their Kelly green uniforms as an alternate in 2023. The Atlanta Falcons have a new red helmet to go with a 1966 throwback uniform they will wear this season. The New England Patriots are bringing back "Pat Patriot" and their white helmet as a throwback uniform. The Washington Football Team are now officially the Commanders, which means an entirely new uniform set that includes new logos and a black alternate helmet. Here is the Commanders' new crest. The Houston Texans have a new "battle red" alternate helmet. The San Francisco 49ers have tweaked their uniform by bringing back the third stripe to their sleeves and the "Saloon" font wordmark to the jersey and helmet neck bumper. No photo yet, but the Cincinnati Bengals will have a new white alternate helmet. The Miami Dolphins have a new logo to honor the 50th anniversary of the 1972 team's perfect season. The design suggests it will be worn as a patch on their uniforms this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be bringing back the popular "Bucco Bruce" and their creamsicle uniforms, but not until 2023 because of supply-chain issues. The same for the Seattle Seahawks, who will have to wait until 2023 for these throwbacks. Read the original article on Insider
