Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire ski resort that offers ziplines, a mountain coaster and other summer attractions was closed Thursday, a day after its management team resigned amid growing tensions with the five-member commission that oversees the resort. The Gunstock Adventure Park at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford apologized for the closing online, adding, “Please know that we are just as bummed as you are and hope to see you soon.” The resort’s general manager, Tom Day, submitted his resignation Wednesday night after the management team, which usually sat alongside commissioners at meetings, were placed in the audience, The Laconia Daily Sun reported. The entire senior management team then resigned. Day and a commissioner of the Gunstock Area Commission who also resigned said that recently appointed members were trying to take a larger controlling stake in the resort’s day-to-day operations, The Sun reported.

GILFORD, NH ・ 18 HOURS AGO