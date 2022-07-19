Long Island Comedy Festival Returns this Summer 16th Annual Laugh-Fest!

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the availability of $255 million in state grants for critical water infrastructure projects that will protect public health and the environment through the State's Water Infrastructure Improvement, Intermunicipal Grant, and State Septic System Replacement programs. This announcement marks the latest action by Governor Hochul to upgrade New York's water and sewer systems, reduce water pollution, and safeguard vital drinking water supplies from emerging contaminants and toxic chemicals. This infusion of public funds will continue to help make water infrastructure investments more affordable for local governments and create jobs in the manufacturing, engineering, construction, plant operations, and related industry sectors. The announcement was made in Suffolk County where $20 million from the State's Septic Replacement Program will help address more than 2,000 substandard or failing septic systems and cesspools that cause significant water quality impairments.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO