Long Island Comedy Festival Returns this Summer 16th Annual Laugh-Fest!

By Long Island
longisland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong Island Comedian, Producer and Promoter Paul Anthony announces the return of the Annual Long Island Comedy Festival this summer, now in it's 16th year!. The goals of the Long Island Comedy Festival have always been:. Support the regional theaters across Long Island. Promote & expose more comedians to...

www.longisland.com

