ME Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Maine lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Gimme 5
01-04-15-25-30
(one, four, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty)
Lucky For Life
02-08-19-25-43, Lucky Ball: 17
(two, eight, nineteen, twenty-five, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Mega Millions
02-31-32-37-70, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3
(two, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $630,000,000
Pick 3 Day
4-3-4
(four, three, four)
Pick 3 Evening
1-0-8
(one, zero, eight)
Pick 4 Day
5-6-9-5
(five, six, nine, five)
Pick 4 Evening
5-6-1-1
(five, six, one, one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 101,000,000
World Poker Tour
JC-JS-3D-7D-4S
(JC, JS, 3D, 7D, 4S)
