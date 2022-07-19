ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

NH Lottery

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These New Hampshire lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Gimme 5

01-04-15-25-30

(one, four, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty)

Lucky For Life

02-08-19-25-43, Lucky Ball: 17

(two, eight, nineteen, twenty-five, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Mega Millions

02-31-32-37-70, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3

(two, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $630,000,000

Pick 3 Day

4-3-4

(four, three, four)

Pick 3 Evening

1-0-8

(one, zero, eight)

Pick 4 Day

5-6-9-5

(five, six, nine, five)

Pick 4 Evening

5-6-1-1

(five, six, one, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 101,000,000

