More than 100 ‘choke points’ in Ecorse Creek need to be cleared in Dearborn Heights
By John Zadikian
Dearborn Press & Guide
2 days ago
Results from a drone flyover of the nearly five-mile length of the Ecorse Creek reveal over 100 “choke points” between Powers and the Southfield Freeway. The survey – the first ever commissioned by the city of Dearborn Heights – was completed in mid-April in cooperation with Wade Trim. A choke point...
5 – 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23: Crews will close northbound I-275 between Eureka Road and I-94 for concrete patching. All northbound traffic will be routed onto Eureka Road. 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23 – 5 a.m., Monday, July 25: Northbound I-275 will have one lane open from Eureka Road to I-94 to allow concrete to cure.
ANN ARBOR, MI – Peggy Barry couldn’t afford to repair her car’s starter, so Mallek Service, Inc. owner John Mendler fixed the car anyway, telling her to pay when she could. “For going through a rough patch, it literally brought me to tears because someone was willing...
Hoping to avoid sewage rate increases, the Downriver Utility Wastewater Authority is seeking federal funds to help pay for a disinfection system that needs to be replaced. A model resolution was provided to the 13-member DUWA board at its July 14 meeting. Several communities committed to placing the item on their agendas at their next council or township board meeting.
After claiming to have valet contracts with the Renaissance Center, multiple casinos, Cedar Point, and the Somerset Collection, a Dearborn businessman swindled two other men out of about $1 million. Hussein Adnan Bazzi, of Dearborn, formerly owned A-Star Valet of Michigan, he was indicted July 13 on charges of committing...
ANN ARBOR, MI - Beginning Monday, July 25, traffic will shift on Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor to accommodate utility installation for a new senior living community. The construction will occupy the westbound lane of East Ellsworth Road between Stone School Road and Shadowood Drive beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday. It will stay closed until 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, according to a city news release.
(CBS DETROIT) — Detroiters living near the construction site of the Gordie Howe International Bridge now have new windows, HVAC and insulation in their homes.
The city announced Wednesday it completed the remaining 174 retrofits of homes in Southwest Detroit to protect homeowners from the environmental impacts of increased truck traffic on Interstate 75 leading to the new bridge.
The $6.5 million Bridging Neighborhoods program was funded by a $45 million community benefits agreement between the city, the state of Michigan, Canada and residents in the Delray neighborhood.
City officials say upgrades include:
3,889 new double pane windows, with a minimum STC rating of...
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The owners of Diesel Repair Inc. say they have no idea who used one of their customer's vehicles to illegally dump seven barrels of what Detroit police said appears to be used motor oil in a neighborhood just five minutes away from their repair shop on Lonyo Street in Southwest Detroit.
Homes near the Gordie Howe International Bridge have been upgraded for free in anticipation of the increased noise and traffic the bridge will bring to the area. The houses have gotten new windows, insulation, and HVAC systems.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The second in a series of temporary Amtrak closures at Washtenaw County railroad crossings is slated to begin on Wednesday. The Superior Road railroad crossing, between Huron River Drive and Geddes Road north of Ypsilanti, is slated to close to all traffic beginning on July 20, and lasting for approximately four days, according to a notice from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
FLINT TWP, MI -- Flint Township residents have exciting news heading their way. Chick-fil-A was recently approved for their site plans to open a standalone restaurant on 3140 Miller Road, between Austins Parkway and South Ballenger Highway, for sometime next year. The township has worked for several years to land...
DETROIT (WWJ) – A Lincoln Park man with a criminal past has been charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of a Detroit man last December. Fadi Moussa Faraj, 36, is accused of shooting John Gregg, Jr., and hitting him with his car in Southwest Detroit on Dec. 23, 2021.
People whose basements flooded during the storms of June 25-26, 2021, can start watching for mail from the Great Lakes Water Authority about last summer’s historic rain and floods..All claims will be rejected, according to a statement GLWA officials released Tuesday morning. The floods did not result from “a...
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 2-year-old child was killed and a baby was seriously hurt after their mother hit a vehicle and the median wall Wednesday night on the Southfield Freeway. Police said the 30-year-old Detroit woman was speeding in the right lane headed north near Outer Drive...
Keith Ledbetter was a state road lobbyist for six years, but he had no idea he would have to lobby a few hundred of his own Lyon Township neighbors to fix their subdivision streets. He has a warning for residents of townships throughout Michigan: if you’re waiting for the cavalry...
SHELBY TWP. (WWJ) - Police in Macomb County said they're searching for a suspect in connection with an early morning burglary of a party business Thursday morning. Shelby Township police said a suspect broke into the party store near Van Dyke Ave and 21 Mile Rd. A timestamp in surveillance...
An Inkster man was taken into custody following a July 12 traffic stop that started as a routine event in Dearborn Heights near Michigan Avenue and Beech Daly Road – but resulted in numerous drug and weapons-related charges. Shortly after 11:30 a.m. on July 12, officer Anthony Barbour observed...
Three candidates for the Aug. 2nd Democratic primary faced off in a live-streamed debate, detailing their key policy differences and priorities. The What’s Up Media Network forum hosted three Democratic primary candidates for the 3rd state house district, which includes portions of Dearborn, Melvindale, and Detroit. The three candidates are Samraa Luqman, a community activist, and former federal government employee; Alabas Farhat, a government policy analyst and community organizer and Khalil Othman, an information technology professional for Stellantis Automotive Group.
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A key portion of I-94 in Downtown Detroit will be closed starting Friday morning as a new bridge to connect Second Avenue is brought in and installed. The new bridge is going in over I-94 this month, adding another overpass over the freeway between I-75 and the Lodge. Construction will start at 4 a.m. on Friday, July 22, when the freeway is closed in both directions.
