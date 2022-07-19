ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

More than 100 ‘choke points’ in Ecorse Creek need to be cleared in Dearborn Heights

By John Zadikian
Dearborn Press & Guide
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResults from a drone flyover of the nearly five-mile length of the Ecorse Creek reveal over 100 “choke points” between Powers and the Southfield Freeway. The survey – the first ever commissioned by the city of Dearborn Heights – was completed in mid-April in cooperation with Wade Trim. A choke point...

