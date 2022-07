McAlister's Deli will open its doors in Rolla, Missouri, at 301 N. Bishop Ave Rolla, MO 65401 at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 25. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving away free 30-day Tea Passes to the first 100 people in line on opening day. This entitles the guest to get one free tea per day for 30 consecutive days. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

ROLLA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO