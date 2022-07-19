ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brumley, MO

Donna Lou Moss (February 3, 1966 - July 14, 2022)

lakeexpo.com
 2 days ago

Donna Lou Moss, age 56, of Brumley, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Tuscumbia on February 3, 1966, daughter of Junior and Bonnie Lou (Luttrell) Rodden. On June 30, 1984, in...

www.lakeexpo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakeexpo.com

Verla Dale Hutchinson (April 4, 1932 - July 14, 2022)

Verla Dale Hutchinson, age 90, of Iberia, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Miller County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Tuscumbia. She was born in Iberia on April 4, 1932, daughter of the late Lester and May (Renfrow) Humphrey. On January 19, 1952, in Paragould, Arkansas, Verla was united in marriage to William Hutchinson, who preceded her in death.
IBERIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Fredrick "Fred" W. Otto (January 6, 1936 - July 16, 2022)

Fredrick “Fred” W. Otto, 86, of Eldon, Missouri passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, Missouri. He was born January 6, 1936 in St. Anthony, Missouri the son of the late Michael and Martha (Rehagen) Otto. On June 10, 1961 in Mary’s Home, Missouri he was united in marriage to Mary Ann (Lootens) Otto who survives the home.
ELDON, MO
lakeexpo.com

Ryleigh Rene Randolph (September 19, 2002 - July 11, 2022)

Ryleigh Rene Randolph, age 19, of Versailles, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022. She was born September 19, 2002, in Osage Beach, the daughter of Robert Randolph IV and Tonja Grimes. As a child, Ryleigh was active in Girl Scouts. While attending Versailles High School, she participated in the German...
VERSAILLES, MO
lakeexpo.com

Paul Ross Rowden (June 12, 1955 - July 13, 2022)

Paul Ross Rowden, age 67, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. He was born in Iberia on June 12, 1955, son of the late Minzo Julius and Iris (Renfrow) Rowden. On May 19, 1984, in Columbia, Paul was united in marriage to Olytha Mae LaBoube, who survives at their home.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Iberia, MO
City
Eldon, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Brumley, MO
City
Lake Ozark, MO
City
Weston, MO
City
Tuscumbia, MO
lakeexpo.com

Katie Kaut (January 19, 1988 - July 13, 2022)

Katie Jo Kaut, age 34, of Stover Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at her home. She was born January 19, 1988 in Sedalia, Missouri, a daughter of William Stephen and Elaine Sue (Rinehart) Iliff. On April 25, 2009 in Stover, Missouri, she was united in marriage to Anderson...
STOVER, MO
lakeexpo.com

Maurice E. Hunter (August 16, 1937 - July 11, 2022)

Maurice E. Hunter, age 84, of Camdenton, Missouri, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Hermitage Nursing and Rehab Center, in Hermitage, Missouri. Maurice was born on August 16, 1937, in Greenville, Illinois. He was the son of Owen and Julia (Morris) Hunter. On April 6, 1963, Maurice was...
CAMDENTON, MO
lakeexpo.com

Dog Days - Live Music by Bad Habit

Friday, July 22, 2022, 9 p.m. WHERE: Dog Day Bar & Grill, 1232 Jeffries Rd., Osage Beach, MO 65065. Looking for a pet-friendly place to enjoy live entertainment, great food and drinks? Dog Day’s at the 19 mile marker has it all. Multiple levels with pools, bars and and lots of room to dance and have summer fun. Make the drive or boat on over and enjoy your Lake time!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

It’s The Dog Days Of Summer At Lake Of The Ozarks, And This Waterfront Restaurant Is Calling

Whether it’s a steamy day in July or really any other time the sun’s shining, Dog Days is one of the Lake’s most popular water bars: and for good reason!. Boaters are drawn to the crystal clear swimming pool, ample seating and beautiful view. With tropical cabanas and pool-side service, Dog Days is a Lakeside paradise, with everything a vacationer could want at Lake of the Ozarks. That includes live music to keep the weekend (or weekday) party going — you’ll find upbeat bands every weekend at Dog Days (see a schedule at the end of this article).
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bonnie Lou
lakeexpo.com

Three Injured In Crash On Ivy Bend Road

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were injured Wednesday in a crash on Ivy Bend Road. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Timmothy Murray, 25, was driving a 2006 Toyota Avalon when the vehicle had a mechanical failure that caused Murray to lose control. The Toyota traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

3909 Aver Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Breathtaking and stunning! Completely renovated brick home with gorgeous lake views and lake access. Centrally located, just minutes to everything. All new flooring, paint, trim, appliances, decking, HVAC, roof, fixtures, cabinets, custom countertops, & vanities to name a few of the recent updates. An inviting open floor plan leads to the beautiful stone fireplace in the living room, to the right is a large kitchen w/ custom countertops by Elegant Flow Originals. Next is the dining area w/ great lake views. A spa-like master bath with a free-standing tub & separate shower, & large walk-in closet compliment the master suite. A custom stairway leads to a spacious loft, two bedrooms, & full bath. Downstairs is a full bath w/ a large custom tiled shower, game room w/ wet bar, family room w/ built-in surround sound speakers, & laundry. Outside, is a 2+ car attached garage, fire pit, b-ball court, & 2 storage sheds. A community dock is located just steps away w/ a slip available to purchase.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

Versailles Man Injured In Motorcycle Crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Versailles man was injured Tuesday in a motorcycle crash on Route TT. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Don Humpherys, 72, was driving a 1996 Honda Gold Wing when the vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway and struck a ditch. Humphreys...
VERSAILLES, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donna Moss#Sewing#Quick Mart#Bible Way Church Of Eldon
KTTS

Lake Of The Ozarks Attorney Found Dead

(KTTS News) — A missing Lake of the Ozarks attorney has been found dead inside his SUV. Camden County authorities say Brian Byrd, 50, was found in the back seat of the vehicle on the parking lot of Lake Regional Hospital. Authorities say he may have been there for...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
nwestiowa.com

Speeder arrested as fugitive of Missouri

ROCK RAPIDS—A 28-year-old Jefferson City, MO, man was arrested about 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 16, near Rock Rapids as being a fugitive from justice. The arrest of Manuel Lopez stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2001 Chevrolet Malibu for speeding on Highway 9 near the Jefferson Avenue intersection about seven miles east of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Missing Missouri attorney found dead

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Osage Beach Attorney Brian Byrd has been found dead on Monday, July 18, after he was missing for about 8 days. His black Lexus was found at Lake Regional Hospital and Byrd’s body was found in the backseat of the car by detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage Beach Police Department.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Awesome 92.3

Watch: Dude Buys Two Bedroom House in Sedalia For $1K

I don't know about you guys, but it seems like all I hear about when it comes to real estate is how hard it is to buy it. I'm a homeowner, but I got lucky. I bought my childhood home from my Dad and he cut me a sweet deal because he's a sweetheart. And he still lives there, so. I won't say how much I paid for it, that's weird. Or what my house is worth now, but... it's a lot more than what it was when I bought it.
kjluradio.com

Sunrise Beach man arrested with nearly a pound of meth heads to trial next April

A Sunrise Beach man found with almost a pound of methamphetamine is scheduled for a jury trial. A Camden County judge scheduled Roy Johnson last Friday for a five-day jury trial to begin April 10, 2023. Johnson is charged with second-degree drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several Missouri sheriffs say they refuse to handover concealed carry documents if asked by the FBI

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) Several Missouri county sheriffs are worried about an alleged FBI request for concealed carry permit holder records. The requests allegedly state that Missouri County Sheriffs' offices will need to hand over concealed carry permit holder records to the FBI. However, Capt. Brian Leer, who works at the Boone County Sheriff's Office, says it's never been asked to do this.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy