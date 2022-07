RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Mega Millions jackpot just keeps on going up, now totaling $660 million. The jackpot is the third highest it’s ever been in the 20-year history of the game. The next drawing is on Friday at 11 p.m. on WITN. A North Carolina winner of...

RALEIGH, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO