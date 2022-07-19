ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man injured in Lake City shooting

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 2 days ago
File photo: Seattle Police Department vehicle

A man was shot in the chest in Lake City on Tuesday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 1:30 a.m. on July 19, police responded to a report from a man who said he had been shot near the corner of 30th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 127th Street.

When officers arrived, they learned the man had been involved in a dispute with the suspected shooter, who lives in a nearby encampment.

The two men had argued again early Tuesday morning when the man was shot and the suspected shooter fled the area.

The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

