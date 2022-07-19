ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Police convince threatening suspect to surrender peacefully

By Robert Desaulniers
kezi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. -- A man who locked himself in a van and attempted to commit suicide by cop was arrested without harm to the suspect or officers last Sunday night, Eugene police said. The Eugene Police Department says that just after 11 p.m. on July 17,...

www.kezi.com

Comments / 4

 

kezi.com

Eugene woman arrested after trying to grab officer’s gun, police say

EUGENE, Ore. – A woman who stole a work truck and fought with a police officer was arrested yesterday, Eugene police say. The Eugene Police Department says in the afternoon of July 21, a Les Schwab work truck was stolen from east 16th Street and Patterson Street. The EPD said that later that same day, at about 4:30 p.m., an officer spotted the truck on Floral Hill Drive and went to pull it over.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Woman dies in custody at Marion County Jail

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died in custody at the Marion County Jail, Monday night. Jody Cunnington, age 36, was found unresponsive in her cell after an apparent medical emergency just after 11:30 p.m., according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began CPR and called for an ambulance. Cunnington was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
MARION COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Linn County meth dealer gets federal prison time

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who sold methamphetamine and a gun to an undercover federal agent in 2019 has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison, law enforcement officials say. According to court documents, law enforcement learned in August 2019 that Roger Lee Bishop, 56, of Sweet Home was...
LINN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Burglar captured with community assistance

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A string of calls and reports from local community members helped lead to the arrest of a man suspected in a burglary on Summit Boulevard yesterday, Springfield police said. The Springfield Police Department says that at about 1:20 p.m. on July 19, officers responded to a reported...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Police ask for help identifying threatening suspect in bookstore thefts

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for help finding a person suspected in multiple thefts. Eugene police say the suspect has been stealing items from a local bookstore. They add that the suspect recently threatened to use a weapon while committing his crimes. Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 20s with average height and build, reddish hair, full sideburns and a short, scruffy beard.
EUGENE, OR
EDNPub

Can you help identify this theft suspect?

Can you help identify this theft suspect, who has escalated to threatening the use of weapons?. Eugene Police detectives are seeking to identify this repeat suspect, who been stealing items from a local bookstore and has recently threatened to use weapons while committing his crimes. He is described as a white male, in his 20s, of average height and build, with reddish hair, full sideburns, and sometimes a short, scruffy beard.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Sweet Home man arrested following crash that injured his daughter

The driver involved in a Highway 20 commercial vehicle crash that seriously injured a girl, reportedly his daughter, is now in jail. Oregon State Police arrested Timothy Wade Shockey, 41, of Sweet Home on Monday, July 18, according to the Linn County Jail website. Shockey was arrested on suspicion of second degree assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.2 or higher, the jail website says.
SWEET HOME, OR
kezi.com

Man drowns on evening swim in Waldo Lake

WALDO LAKE, Ore. -- A man drowned in Waldo Lake last night after going for a swim and losing track of his boat, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO said they received a call about a missing person in Waldo Lake at about 7:50 p.m. on July 20. Officials say as deputies and search & rescue personnel were on the way to the scene, they were told the person had been found unconscious in the water by bystanders. The LCSO says bystanders administered CPR until medics arrived and also administered CPR, but the man did not survive.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

World Athletics Games mascot head stolen

EUGENE, Ore. -- The head of Legend the Bigfoot, the mascot for the World Athletics Championship games, is missing after it was stolen on Monday, the University of Oregon said. On Monday, July 18, the head of Legend the Bigfoot’s mascot costume was stolen after the conclusion of his appearance at Oregon22. University of Oregon police say they were able to identify a person of interest based on photographs taken of stolen items.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Prisoner jumps out of work crew van in Lebanon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A prisoner on a work crew jumped out of the transport van on its way back to Santiam Correctional Institute and remains on the loose at this time. Jay Boyd Marsh, who is imprisoned for the unauthorized use of a vehicle, was working on an ODOT crew when the van pulled up at a stop light at Berry and Main streets in Lebanon at 2:46 p.m., the Oregon Department of Corrections said.
LEBANON, OR
philomathnews.com

Three cars involved in Main Street crash Wednesday

A three-car crash that occurred early Wednesday afternoon resulted in no injuries, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Capt. Rich Saalsaa, public information officer, said Fire & Rescue was dispatched at 12:11 p.m. to the crash on Main Street just west of Landmark Drive. Saalsaa said a lot of fluid ended up on the ground from the incident and a cleanup was required. During the operation, officials had to close westbound Main Street for approximately 30 minutes.
PHILOMATH, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Police and Eugene Emeralds team up for National Night Out

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department will hold its National Night Out with the Eugene Emeralds at PK Park Sunday, July 31 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. According to Eugene Police, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that teams police with community and neighborhoods to make our homes safer, more caring places to live.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

RV fire damages two homes in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire put out a house fire on Haig Street in Eugene that was also threatening nearby trees earlier today. Eugene Springfield Fire responded to the fire at about 1:30 p.m. today, July 20. Officials say crews arrived to find an RV completely engulfed in a fire that was beginning to spread to two homes and nearby trees. Despite the fire’s spread, officials say firefighters were able to contain it shortly after showing up, and had the fire entirely extinguished a few minutes later.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Law Enforcement at the Oregon Country Fair, July 19

UPDATE: The Lane County Sheriff’s Office conducted overtime patrols in the Veneta area around the Oregon Country Fair beginning Wednesday, July 6th and continued through Monday, July 11th. With grant monies provided through Oregon Impact and the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Sheriff’s Office was able to staff 88 hours of overtime patrol and enforcement during the event. Deputies focused on DUII, seatbelt, speeding and prohibited cell phone use. Deputies also assisted Lane Fire Authority with numerous calls for service in the surrounding area. Activity from Sheriff’s Deputies during the event are as follows: CITATIONS (125): 25 Seatbelt; 65 Speeding; 8 Driving while suspended/ No license; 23 Misc. moving violations (fail to obey stop sign, fail unsafe turn, illegal u-turn, etc); 4 Misc. equipment violations; 1 DUII; 191 Warnings. OTHER CALLS FOR SERVICE: 1 Warrant arrest; 3 Trespass Complaints; 3 Traffic Hazard Complaints; 2 Theft Reports; 1 Reckless Driving; 2 Missing Person Complaints; 3 Illegal Camping Complaints; 1 Deceased Subject Report.
VENETA, OR
kptv.com

Law enforcement issues 125 citations at Oregon County Fair

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Department issued 125 citations in the Veneta area around the Oregon County Fair between July 6 and July 11. LCSO said they staffed 88 hours of overtime patrol and enforcement during the fair. Deputies focused on DUIIs, seatbelt violations and speeding among other things to prevent serious car crashes. Deputies also assisted Lane fire authority with calls for service in the area.
LANE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Injury Accident, Lane Co., July 18

Friday afternoon, July 15, at approximately 5:48pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Clearlake Rd. near Kirk Rd. northwest of Eugene. Preliminary investigation reveals that a Mazda sedan was driving eastbound on Clearlake Rd. when it struck a pedestrian on the shoulder and overturned. The pedestrian and a passenger of the Mazda were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Both of their conditions are now considered stable. Speed and impairment do not appear to be a factor at this time. Statements on scene indicate that a westbound vehicle had possibly drifted into the eastbound lane in front of the Mazda before it crashed. Anyone who witnessed the crash that has not already spoken to investigators is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt.1.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Keizer woman faces manslaughter charge in fatal crash near Lyons

A Keizer woman is lodged in the Linn County Jail on a second-degree manslaughter charge after an alleged fatal drunk-driving crash on Highway 226 Saturday night, July 16, according to authorities. Mikhail Ermolenko, 30, of Salem, was killed in the wreck. He was a passenger in an Infiniti vehicle driven...
LYONS, OR

