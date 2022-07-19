ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NI Protocol: Latest bid to change legislation at Westminster fails

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SDLP and Alliance have failed in their latest bid to change Northern Ireland Protocol legislation at Westminster. The parties tabled a number of amendments to the bill but they were comfortably defeated by the government with the support of the DUP. A third reading of the bill will...

