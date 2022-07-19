ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IGN's Stray complete strategy guide and walkthrough will lead you through every step of Stray from the title screen to the final credits, including how to solve every puzzle, every Memory Location, and where to find Badges. Stray is part platformer, part puzzle adventure where you take on the...

Playstation Plus To Get More Than 50 Ubisoft Games for Free

Shortly after launching its revamped PlayStation Plus subscription plans, Sony is now adding more than 50 Ubisoft games for free access by the end of 2022. The collection comes under the Ubisoft+ Classics series that originally launched with 27 titles including the likes of The Division, For Honor, and the latest Assassin's Creed Valhalla, but Sony and Ubisoft will soon be expanding the library to include more than 50 different titles that those subscribed to PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium can access completely for free. Some of these classic titles include Child of Light, the first Watch Dogs, Werewolves Within, and the massively popular Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon.
Ubisoft Have Cancelled Two Of Their Biggest Upcoming Games

Seemingly out of nowhere, Ubisoft have cancelled two major upcoming titles, as well as a further two unannounced games, according to VGC. Reportedly, during a financial call, the company announced that the games were scrapped because of the "changing financial environment", but no further details were given. As for the titles in question? None other than Splinter Cell VR and Ghost Recon Frontline.
'Resident Evil' Review: Netflix Reboot Is a Teetering Mess, Until Its Madcap Final Chapters — Spoilers

When I think about zombies — or I should say, when a zombie show is either meticulously cogent or utterly unconvincing in its depiction of the undead — I often think about their transformation. Whether long or short, the process of losing your humanity and becoming a walking, growling, flesh-eating corpse tends to end with a sudden shift; a moment where the multifaceted human being disappears and a single-minded (zero-minded?) creature takes over — like a light switch being flipped or, as intended, like moving from life to death. There is no choice in the matter. Once bitten or otherwise infected, the bite-e is doomed to their fate. Surrender is the only option.
'Fallout' Series Set Photos Bring the Super Duper Mart to Life [Exclusive]

With the filming of Prime Video's Fallout series adaptation of the popular video game franchise starting up back in late June, fans have been eagerly awaiting a first look at the new show. With a very big thank you to Collider reader GK from Staten Island, we can bring you some behind-the-scenes images of the exterior set of the Super Duper Mart — a now destroyed supermarket that has made appearances across multiple entries in the post-apocalyptic series.
ComicBook

PlayStation Gives PS4 Players Free Infamous DLC

PlayStation has given PS4 players some Infamous DLC for free. Before Ghost of Tsushima, developer Sucker Punch Productions was primarily known for two series: Infamous and Sly Cooper. If you had to narrow it down to just one of these, it's probably Infamous, yet it seems the series is staying dormant in favor of Ghost of Tsushima 2. That said, while it may be a while before we see the PS3 and early PS4-era series return, PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions have a little something for fans of it.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

'Soulframe' is a new fantasy MMORPG from the 'Warframe' developers

Digital Extremes, the developer behind free-to-play shooter Warframe, has announced a new fantasy MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) called Soulframe. Details are scarce on the upcoming game currently, but Digital Extremes accompanied the announcement with a five-minute-long cinematic reveal trailer. The trailer showcases some of Soulframe's fantasy premise. The...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Debuts Official Squishmallows

Everyone, the time has come. It is no secret that Squishmallows have become one of the reigning brands at the toy store, and its plushes have taken over millions of houses around the world. So of course, it was just a matter of time before Pokemon got in on the craze. The brands are teaming up for an official collection, and the first two plushes were just shown out in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IGN

How to Watch Nope: Release Date and Streaming Status

The shroud of mystery surrounding Jordan Peele's next horror movie is about to be lifted. Nope, Peele's third feature film, is poised to be another hit for the acclaimed writer-director, with IGN's Nope review calling it "one of the most effective and purely entertaining summer blockbusters in years."
MOVIES
TechRadar

The creator of Doom is making a new FPS – and it's set to be eye-popping

John Romero, the co-creator of demon-slaying series Doom, is working on a new FPS game built in Unreal Engine 5. Although the classic series was rebooted several years ago with Doom and Doom Eternal, John Romero didn't contribute to the revival. His most recent release was 2020's mafia strategy game Empire of Sin, but he's going back to the FPS genre for his next outing.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PowerWash Simulator Review

Some games hide mystery in their titles, practically begging for every narrative thread to be pulled on to discover the secrets behind those words. PowerWash Simulator is not like this. Its direct name reveals that it is exactly what you think it is: the chance to live out your fantasy(?) as a water gun for hire, moving from job to job until all the dirt is blasted into oblivion. There's not a great deal of variety in such a career, and monotony can sink in, but a fundamentally simple yet satisfying style of gameplay provides a great way to chill out across numerous generously sized levels. Yes, it is just simulating the usually mundane act of hosing down your patio once a year, but PowerWash Simulator elevates itself above what could so easily become tedium by subtly gamifying the chore and shoving the most annoying parts under the rug. Anyway, let's try not to get too philosophical about it: Here's my review, in which I analyse a game about washing a 30-foot high shoe.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Neco Badge

This page of IGN's Stray wiki guide describes what you need to do, to get the Neco Badge. This badge is required for the "Badges" Trophy/Achievement. The Neco Badge can be obtained in Chapter 10 - Midtown. To learn how to get all the badges in the game check out our List of Badges page or watch the video below.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Fallout 4 isn't the best Fallout game, but it's the best one to play today

If you're gonna sit down right now and play some Fallout, here are the reasons you should make it Fallout 4. We're in for quite the wait for Fallout 5. Bethesda's development pipeline is full: we're getting Starfield next year, followed by The Elder Scrolls 6 in maybe another four or five years, with Fallout 5 only coming after that. Obsidian, maker of Fallout: New Vegas, was acquired by Microsoft (which also owns Bethesda now), but if it's working on a Fallout game we haven't heard anything about it. Plus, Obsidian already has Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2 in the works so its own to-do list is also stacked.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Tarnishing of Juxtia - Launch Trailer

The Tarnishing of Juxtia arrives on Steam on July 26, 2022. Check out the trailer to see gameplay, enemies, and more from this upcoming 2D action RPG. In Tarnishing of Juxtia, play as the final creation of the Goddess Juxtia on a mission to defeat the Shadow God Drelium of Crescentpeak.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Apex Legends characters are VTubers now

Apex Legends developer Respawn has released three new VTuber avatars based on the game's characters, free to download and use here (opens in new tab). The term VTubers comes from 'Virtual Youtuber' and is a catch-all term for a wide range of digital avatars of wildly different styles and functionality that creators use as their presence while streaming or in creating videos.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Slums - Memory Locations

The Slums contains seven sites where B12 can regain his memories. This page of IGN's Stray wiki guide contains the locations of all seven memories you can find in the Slums. You can review any memories you've collected by accessing B12 and pressing the Memories tab. Check out the video below to see the locations of all the memories in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Music Badge - Sheet Music Locations

This page of IGN's Stray wiki guide contains the location of every page of sheet music you need to collect to obtain the Music Badge. It is required for the "Badges" Trophy/Achievement. The Music Badge can be obtained in the Slums by finding all the sheet music pages and giving them to Morusque.
VIDEO GAMES

